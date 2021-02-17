SolarWindow Achieves 12-Fold Increase in Rapid Prototyping of Electricity-Generating Glass & Plastics

The SolarWindow breakthrough announced today was achieved at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden, Colorado through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with SolarWindow.

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW) today reported a 500% increase in prototyping and testing speed; 12-fold increase in testing capacity and output; and 20-times reduction in material costs. Engineers attribute these record results to the Company’s new ‘high-output platform’ for lab-scale prototyping of SolarWindow electricity-generating plastics and glass for commercial building windows, transportation, greenhouses, and other applications.

A Breakout Year for SolarWindow

“2021 promises to be a breakout year for SolarWindow and our LiquidElectricity coatings, which can turn otherwise ordinary glass and plastics into electricity-generating products. We envision electricity-generating windows on buildings, self-charging automotive sunroofs, and applications in rail, marine, and more,” explained Ms. Alexandra Musk, SolarWindow Vice President of Brand & Business Development.

“We have an accomplished and determined management team with ample cash on hand to grow our operations, and now have a high-output technical platform to support the launch of a brand-new form of electrification,” stated Mr. Jay S. Bhogal, SolarWindow Chairman & CEO.

“I’m especially impressed by the scientific and engineering performance of our SolarWindow Innovation Group, whose results over the last two quarters have outpaced our development milestones,” continued Mr. Bhogal.

“Our results are impressive, repeatable, and faster than ever. We are now maximizing power and size, and optimizing engineering processes suitable for manufacturing of SolarWindow electricity-generating products -- all at a record pace,” stated Dr. James Whitaker, SolarWindow Principal Scientist.

Importantly, today’s new high-output prototyping platform will drive the Company’s roll-to-roll program for manufacturing. SolarWindow electricity-generating plastics and flexible glass have been produced using select roll-to-roll processes – a high-speed manufacturing method typical to commercial production of tinted window films, digital displays, printed electronics, and semiconductors.