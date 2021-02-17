 

Alimera Sciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 and Provide Corporate Update

Conference Call to be held Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:00am Eastern Time

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (Alimera), a global pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of retinal diseases, announces today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 after the market close.

Management will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call.

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Alimera Sciences call. 

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which is also available through the company’s website.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through May 25, 2021. The webcast replay can be accessed through the above links or by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10152084. The telephonic replay will be available until March 11, 2021.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

For press inquiries: For investor inquiries:
Jules Abraham Scott Gordon
for Alimera Sciences for Alimera Sciences
917-885-7378 scottg@coreir.com
julesa@coreir.com  



