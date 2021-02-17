 

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning market research company Fact.MR has published a detailed report on the global vacuum loaders market. According to the study, the market shall witness steady growth throughout 2021, gradually offsetting the pandemic induced downswing in 2020. A CAGR exceeding 5% has been projected for the 2021-2031 forecast period.

The market witnessed stupendous gains in the past, primarily across the plastic processing industry. Extensive application of plastics across key end-use industries such as construction, packaging, electronics and transportation have prompted increased production on a global scale. PlasticsEurope estimates that global output surged from 245 million tons to 348 million tons between 2016 and 2020. Manufacturers are especially foraying into Asian markets, especially China, which witnessed an increase in plastics production from 35 million tons to 84 million tons from 2009-2020.

Presently, the world produces over 380 million tons of plastic annually, majority of which end up as pollutants. Hence, countries worldwide are implementing strict legislations to curb plastic waste. In 2018, PlasticsEurope reported a recycling figure of 9.4 million tons across the continent, while nearly 27% of plastic bottles and jars were recycled in the US, according to the EPA. Thus, to achieve higher recycling targets, adoption of vacuum loaders is bound to increase in the upcoming forecast period.

"Manufacturers are discovering credible growth opportunities across the food processing industry, as global demand for clean and additive free foodstuffs increases in the wake of an escalating healthy eating trend. Additionally, other application areas are also expected to stimulate growth of the vacuum loaders market in forthcoming years," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Vacuum Loaders Market Study

  • By throughput, 150-500 lb/hr vacuum loaders registered 3 out of 10 sales in 2020
  • Applications across food processing to experience significant growth through 2031
  • By material, carbon steel vacuum loaders are poised to gain significant momentum
  • Single-phase power supply vacuum loaders remain popular, three phase power supply loaders adoption to increase
  • US to emerge as a lucrative market, with over half of the applications across plastic processing
  • High adoption in automotive manufacturing to heighten adoption across Germany
  • China to account for over 80% market share due to extensive plastic processing for manufacturing construction materials
  • UK to witness high adoption amid extensive applications across the pharmaceutical industry

Competitive Landscape

