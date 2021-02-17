 

Church Mutual Selects Guidewire Cloud to Accelerate Claims Transformation

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer)1, a market leader providing insurance services for faith-based organizations and other compatible markets, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Church Mutual will be subscribing to ClaimCenter in Guidewire Cloud to accelerate its claims transformation. The company originally selected Guidewire in 2019 to modernize its infrastructure and improve customer engagement to accelerate growth. Church Mutual will implement ClaimCenter in Guidewire Cloud by line of business within each of its four entities.

Scott Names, senior vice president – Shared Services and chief information officer, Church Mutual, said, “Our business strategy has always focused on moving to the cloud. Implementing Guidewire fits into that strategy by keeping us current on Guidewire releases and eliminating the need to keep multiple environments in sync.”

“Speed-to-market is a key driver for Church Mutual. Since Guidewire will be releasing new updates, features, and functionality to the Guidewire Cloud first, we want to leverage those upgrades, their knowledge in supporting their application, and overall expertise,” said Craig Huss, chief information security officer and assistant vice president – Information Technology, Church Mutual. “Guidewire Cloud provides us an advantage from a disaster recovery standpoint by reducing our on-premise dependency and complexity. This will allow our team to focus on delivering the key services our business and customers need. Lastly, the Guidewire Cloud eliminates capital investments required for on-premise hosting and hardware lifecycle management over a five-year period.”

Joy Slogar, assistant vice president – Claims, Church Mutual, said, “A cloud implementation enables us to be very nimble and flexible to meet the digital needs that our ever-changing and very diverse customer base is looking for. Also, the data aspect of Guidewire Cloud is huge for us, offering transparency, accuracy, and insight to enhance our analytics and help us offer better service to our customers who are at the forefront of everything we do.”

“We welcome Church Mutual as a Guidewire Cloud customer and deeply appreciate the confidence the company has placed in our cloud services capabilities to power its claims transformation,” said Frank O’Dowd, chief sales officer, Guidewire Software. “We admire the company’s commitment to its customers and look forward to helping Church Mutual adapt and succeed in the rapidly-changing insurance industry.”

