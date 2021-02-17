Insight to Present at Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:
Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 11:40 AM ET
Participants: Ken Lamneck, President and CEO, and Glynis Bryan, CFO
The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at https://investor.insight.com where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.
About Insight
Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology SolutionsTM. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.NSIT-F
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005162/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare