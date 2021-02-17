 

ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Share Entrepreneurial Wisdom at 2021 SaaStock Remote Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI):

WHO: Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO, ZoomInfo

WHAT: 2021 SaaStock Remote Conference

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 25, at 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time

WHERE: Online

WHY: Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, will speak at this year’s virtual SaaStock Remote Conference. In his session, titled “500 Words of Wisdom with Henry,” Schuck will share the entrepreneurial strategies he learned along his journey of leading ZoomInfo from a go-to-market intelligence startup into a publicly traded company.

Additionally, at 11:35 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 25, Steve Bryerton, ZoomInfo’s Vice President of Sales, will participate in a discussion titled “New Markets = New Rules, Regulations & Requirements.” He will join other SaaS leaders in sharing practical advice for entering new markets, attracting local talent, and navigating regulations on the path to international growth.

For more information, including registration, please visit the SaaStock Remote website. To join the conversation on Twitter, follow @SaaStock.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Share Entrepreneurial Wisdom at 2021 SaaStock Remote Conference ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI): WHO: Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO, ZoomInfo WHAT: 2021 SaaStock Remote Conference WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 25, at 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time WHERE: Online WHY: Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
ZoomInfo Debuts ‘Talk Data to Me’ Podcast Series
03.02.21
ZoomInfo Launches ‘Targeted Audiences’ to Optimize Advertising Campaign Precision and Performance
29.01.21
ZoomInfo Announces Pricing of $350 Million of 3.875% Senior Notes Due 2029
25.01.21
ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 on February 22, 2021
25.01.21
ZoomInfo Announces Offering of $300 Million of Senior Notes Due 2029
19.01.21
ZoomInfo Employees Donate More Than $650,000 to Local Nonprofits Through 2020 Winter Donation Drive