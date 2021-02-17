ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Share Entrepreneurial Wisdom at 2021 SaaStock Remote Conference

WHAT: 2021 SaaStock Remote Conference

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 25, at 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time

WHERE: Online

WHY: Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, will speak at this year’s virtual SaaStock Remote Conference. In his session, titled “500 Words of Wisdom with Henry,” Schuck will share the entrepreneurial strategies he learned along his journey of leading ZoomInfo from a go-to-market intelligence startup into a publicly traded company.

Additionally, at 11:35 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 25, Steve Bryerton, ZoomInfo’s Vice President of Sales, will participate in a discussion titled “New Markets = New Rules, Regulations & Requirements.” He will join other SaaS leaders in sharing practical advice for entering new markets, attracting local talent, and navigating regulations on the path to international growth.

For more information, including registration, please visit the SaaStock Remote website. To join the conversation on Twitter, follow @SaaStock.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005174/en/