 

Conduent Transportation and Flowbird Selected to Equip Paris Ile-de-France Mobilités’ Buses and Trams with Next-Generation Onboard Ticketing Platform

Project will benefit the 12 million people living in the Paris region who make approximately 9 million trips every day on public transport

GUILHERAND-GRANGES, France and PARIS, France, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions company Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), and Flowbird, a French company specializing in urban mobility payment methods, today announced that they have been selected by Comutitres, on behalf of its members and the transport authority Ile-de-France Mobilités, to replace all Ile-de-France bus and tram onboard ticketing platforms with next-generation technology. The Ile-de-France region has a population of approximately 12 million who take about 9 million trips every day on public transport.

Comutitres, which is in charge of ticket management for public (RATP, SNCF) and private (Optile) transport operators on behalf of Ile de France Mobilités, has chosen the Conduent-Flowbird alliance to install a modern onboard ticketing platform to replace outdated equipment across the transit network. In this newly awarded 10-year contract, Conduent and Flowbird will design, install and maintain the driver consoles, ticket validators, central units and communication devices on board the region’s public-transit vehicles.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

“The modernization of the Ile-de-France ticketing system is continuing. Ile-de-France Mobilités aims to make life easier for the millions of people using public transport in Ile-de-France thanks to some of the most modern ticketing services in the world. This project is a new stage in our ambitious strategy to transform ticketing,” said Laurent Probst, Managing Director of Ile-de-France Mobilités.

“It is a source of great pride for Comutitres to see, through this contract, the convergence of the needs and requirements of transport operators in the Paris region with the desire of Ile-de-France Mobilités to implement a common range of ticketing equipment and onboard systems,” said Eric Lainé, Managing Director of Comutitres. “Conduent Transportation and Flowbird will help us to implement the desired solution thanks to their experience and expertise in ticketing system modernization projects.”

