Sommet Education launches its first virtual student Fair
Lausanne, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Sommet Education, the Leading Education
Group in Hospitality with Glion Institute of Higher Education
(https://glion.edu/) , Les Roches (https://lesroches.edu/) and Ecole Ducasse
(https://www.ecoleducasse.com/en) , has created a one-of-a-kind virtual student
Fair around hospitality, culinary and pastry arts, luxury, innovation, digital
programs.
Glion, Les Roches and École Ducasse offer an exceptional portfolio of graduate
and post-graduate programs focusing on the hospitality, culinary, luxury,
finance and experience industries. Between them, the Group operates nine
campuses in five countries. For those unable to travel to campus, every Glion
and Les Roches graduate program can now be studied either partially or fully
remotely.
Group in Hospitality with Glion Institute of Higher Education
(https://glion.edu/) , Les Roches (https://lesroches.edu/) and Ecole Ducasse
(https://www.ecoleducasse.com/en) , has created a one-of-a-kind virtual student
Fair around hospitality, culinary and pastry arts, luxury, innovation, digital
programs.
Glion, Les Roches and École Ducasse offer an exceptional portfolio of graduate
and post-graduate programs focusing on the hospitality, culinary, luxury,
finance and experience industries. Between them, the Group operates nine
campuses in five countries. For those unable to travel to campus, every Glion
and Les Roches graduate program can now be studied either partially or fully
remotely.
This one day on-line event encompassing 12 programs with a focus on Masters
offered in the Group Institutions has been developed on Brazen
(https://www.brazen.com/) . The on on-line virtual event platform enables
students to discover the institutions and connects them with program directors,
career experts and counselors through video, audio and text chat.
Among the specialists, prospective students will have the opportunity to
interact with Mark O'Brien - Les Roches and Glion Director of Postgraduate
Recruitment; Ruth Puhr MA, MSc - Head of Teaching and Learning Development Les
Roches specialized in remote learning efficiency techniques, Sophie Thomas -
Glion and Les Roches Director of Alumni Engagement who will speak about the
specific mentoring program implemented to further strengthen the link between
students with the extensive school network of industry decision makers.
Charles Bennett (https://www.charlesbennettcoaching.com/) - Success and Business
Coach will also hold a session about Career planning and leadership skills to
learn once the world awakens from this.
A full virtual lobby, a networking area, a help desk and the possibility to book
a campus tour complete this unique on-line student experience.
The event is now open for registration and live on February 24.
To register: https://fal.cn/3dpM3
About Sommet Education
Sommet Education, global leader in hospitality management and culinary arts is
committed to develop the Hospitality leaders of tomorrow. The group encompasses
3 world-class academic institutions: Glion, Les Roches, and Ecole Ducasse, with
campuses in Switzerland, Spain, China, the UK, and France. These offer
bachelor's degrees, master's degrees, and diplomas through academic excellence
and a dynamic multicultural environment. Sommet Education is the only education
network with two institutions ranked among the world's top three for hospitality
education and employer reputation (QS World University). More information here
(http://www.sommet-education.com/) .
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1439818/Sommet_Education.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280685/Sommet_Education_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Anouck Weiss | Sommet Education VP Communication
media@sommet-education.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/136731/4840907
OTS: Sommet Education
