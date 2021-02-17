 

LYPHE Group imports Northern Green Canada into the U.K. market as supply to the medical cannabis brand, NOIDECS

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 15:10  |  25   |   |   

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LYPHE Group, U.K.'s leading medical cannabis provider, with more than 60% of the British patient market, and Canadian independent EU GMP manufacturer, Northern Green have entered into a supply partnership that will see a range of indoor grown flowers enter the market under the brand name of NOIDECS.

 

LYPHE Group Logo

 

The flowers are now available in the private market and through NOIDECS' inclusion on the formulary of Europe's largest patient real world data registry, Drug Science's Project Twenty21. Under the agreement, NOIDECS is also expanding the range into other International territories.

The growing range of NOIDECS products is welcome news for the U.K. market, which has historically struggled with consistent supply of flower-based medical cannabis products. It also adds to the long line of products stocked by LYPHE Group pharmacy, Dispensary Green, which stocks more than 90% of all available brands in the market.

Dean Friday, CEO, LYPHE Group said of the new partnership: "We are pleased to welcome the talented team at Northern Green Canada into the U.K. market and consider them an important strategic supply partner as we begin the march across Europe and further afield with NOIDECS."

Lisa McCormack, CEO, Northern Green Canada said in response: "We are delighted to support LYPHE Group as they build their NOIDECS range into a mainstay of the U.K. and European markets. Northern Green Canada's approach is always focused on the production of quality medicine, and our EU GMP-certified products are a testament to this achievement."

About LYPHE Group Ltd

www.lyphegroup.com

LYPHE has built a patient-access ecosystem across the UK and Europe that provides clinics, dispensing, import infrastructure and educational services to patients, doctors and the industry. Each operating company shares a central goal to pioneer patient access to safe and effective treatments.

LYPHE is comprised of the following industry leading companies:

Dispensary Green - www.dispensarygreen.com

The Medical Cannabis Clinics - www.themedicalcannabisclinics.com

The Academy of Medical Cannabis - www.taomc.org

Astral Health - www.astral.health

About Northern Green Canada Inc.

Northern Green Canada Inc. is a federally licensed, EU GMP-certified producer of medical cannabis, focused on providing cannabis medications for a better quality of life. NGC is a research and development driven company committed to the health and well-being of patients. Find more information on the website www.northerngreencanada.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007208/LYPHE_GROUP_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LYPHE Group imports Northern Green Canada into the U.K. market as supply to the medical cannabis brand, NOIDECS LONDON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - LYPHE Group, U.K.'s leading medical cannabis provider, with more than 60% of the British patient market, and Canadian independent EU GMP manufacturer, Northern Green have entered into a supply partnership that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Baptist Health Federal Credit Union to deliver a robust digital banking experience with Finastra
Almirall and MC2 Therapeutics enter a license, collaboration and commercialization agreement for ...
SKF: Notice of Annual General Meeting
Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) - Strong fourth quarter and record high full year results
Siniora Food Industries Company achieves a net profit of JD 7.1 million (USD 10 million) in 2020, a ...
Companies in Bio Filter Market Target Sustainable Land-Based Aquaculture, Global Valuation to Touch ...
CGTN：What is China's role in global fight against COVID-19?
NFC reader IC manufacturer Panthronics seals global partnership agreement with RFID specialist ...
The Fourth Largest Slice of the Moon on Earth Hits Christie's Auction Block
Titel
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
FinecoBank FY2020 results show that quality one-stop-solution works
Sputnik V authorized in 26 countries
Gas Sensors Market worth $1.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
BioVaxys Announces Appointment of Corporate Advisor
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
FCC Catalyst Market Worth $ 3.41 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 3.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods