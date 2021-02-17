 

XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments

Market leader in the Risk-Based Vulnerability Management space, Israeli company more than doubled the number of clients despite pandemic challenges

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber, the multi-award-winning leader in Attack-Centric Risk Exposure Prioritization, today announced a successful 2020, achieving over 160% growth in bookings. In addition, the company more than doubled its number of clients worldwide and beefed up its staff over the last 12 months.

XM Cyber Logo

This growth was driven by significant upgrades to the XM Cyber platform, massive growth in new channel partnerships, and an expansion of the company's leadership team.

XM Cyber was recognized as a "Cool Vendor" in Gartner's "Cool Vendors in Security Operations and Threat Intelligence" report, the analyst firm's research designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services. XM Cyber also received several prestigious industry awards, including the Black Unicorn Award, granted to cybersecurity companies with the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value.

"XM Cyber Platform helps companies address the pinnacle of all cyber security investments, knowing precisely whether mission-critical business assets are secure, and provides contextual prioritization and remediation to quickly close any security gaps," said Noam Erez, CEO and co-founder, XM Cyber. "This promise has struck a chord with companies of all sizes and industries, as evidenced by our year-over-year growth even in the face of a devastating global health crisis."

Erez says new cyber risks are threatening business-sensitive systems across hybrid-cloud environments, and hackers are increasingly leveraging vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, undermanaged credentials, and legitimate user activities that can be exploited.

"The XM Cyber Platform gives me the peace of mind to know, anytime, whether HPA's business-critical IT assets are at risk. Our Security and IT Operations process for patching vulnerable assets became clear and predictable, making it possible to prioritize the risks to our most critical assets based on attack graphs. This allows us to run tests with no risk of disruption to production -- a critical attribute in port operations," said Jens Meier, CEO, Hamburg Port Authority.

