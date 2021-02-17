DGAP-News: Geratherm Medical AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Geratherm Medical AG: Largest single order to date for Geratherm Respiratory 17.02.2021 / 15:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geratal, 17. Februar 2021

Largest single order to date for Geratherm Respiratory

The B A D Group one of the largest international providers of occupational health care, orders 500 Geratherm lung function devices of the new Spirostik Blue model.

This individual order has a volume of EUR 500,000, combined with an annual delivery of 100,000 sensors for measuring lung function.

The order is to be delivered in the first quarter of 2021.

About B A D Group:

With 5,000 experts in Germany and Europe, the B A D Group supports 280,000 companies with over 4.5 million employees in a wide variety of prevention areas. Together with the European TeamPrevent subsidiaries and holdings, B A D GmbH is one of the largest international providers of occupational health and safety as well as occupational health care. As a system service provider, it has continuously set up its portfolio in terms of a holistic approach to the health and safety of employees in companies.

Short company profil:

Geratherm Medical is an internationally operating medical products enterprise with the business areas Healthcare Diagnostic, Medical Warming Systems, Cardio/Stroke and Respiratory. Our company's roots are in temperature measurement in the medical sphere. In this business area we offer a broad spectrum of products, most of which have unique selling points. We supply our customers/patients with high-quality products ranging from thermometers to complex warming systems for use in the operating theatre and by emergency rescue services and MRI Diagnostic Incubator Systems for premature babies and newborns. In the Cardio business area we concentrate on the development of products for the detection of atrial fibrillation as a measure to prevent strokes. The Respiratory segment develops and markets products for the assessment of pulmonary function. In all mainly business areas, Geratherm has patent-protected basic technologies at its disposal. We regard ourselves as a research-based medical products company with a clear focus on medical diagnostic devices that generate vital data. Geratherm shares have been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since the year 2000. Geratherm Medical continues to be represented in the German Entrepreneurial Index and in the German Healthcare Index.