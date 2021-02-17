Skechers Donates Over $6 Million to Save Dogs and Cats

Skechers has reached an important milestone in its commitment to animal welfare by contributing more than $6.2 million to date to help save and support more than one million shelter dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Through sales of its BOBS from Skechers collection, the Company’s donations continue to provide crucial aid to animals in need. More than $2.7 million of these contributions have benefited thousands of animal organizations through the Petco Foundation.

Through its partnership with Petco Foundation and animal welfare organizations, Skechers has donated more than $6.2 million to help to save and support over a million shelter dogs and cats in the United States and Canada, like Eggnog, adopted from Our Best Friends Rescue in Rockaway, NJ, and the rescues at Two Chihuahuas foster-based rescue in Scottsdale, AZ. Photo credits: @thestumpybrigade (left) and @twochihuahuas (right)

“From its inception, BOBS from Skechers was about giving back—first to children in need with new footwear, and then in 2015 to animals in need. It’s incredible to see how we’ve raised over $6 million for animals, including over $2.7 million for Petco Foundation’s extensive animal shelter and support network in just two years,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “To see us reaching these milestones in a year this challenging speaks volumes about our consumers’ engagement and belief in the BOBS movement.”

“Many people in isolation have been finding comfort in the unconditional companionship of shelter pets due to the quarantine. Pets change our lives for the better—and the past year definitely served as a reminder that they make our world a better place,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Foundation. “Our partnership with BOBS from Skechers is essential as we continue to save pet lives through adoption, medical care and numerous other lifesaving initiatives throughout the nation.”

Initially a philanthropic collection of slip-on styles that donated new shoes to children in need, the BOBS from Skechers movement has grown to help protect shelter animals through a diverse collection of sandals, sneakers, boots and slippers, including collaborations with icons like Doug the Pug and James Goldcrown. BOBS has also expanded beyond footwear to offer apparel and accessories, from tops and bottoms for pet lovers to pet beds and harnesses at Petco.com. For every BOBS item purchased in the United States and Canada, a donation is made to the Petco Foundation to help save and support shelter animals through their partnership with 4,000+ lifesaving animal welfare organizations across the nation.*