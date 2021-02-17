 

Regions Bank Earns Perfect Score on 2021 Corporate Equality Index

Regions Bank is pleased to announce it has received a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Regions Bank has a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We’re so proud to have earned a 100% in the Corporate Equality Index for a second year,” said Clara Green, head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Regions. “We do not take this recognition for granted; we will continue working hard to foster a sense of belonging for our colleagues who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Regions joins the ranks of more than 767 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks in this year’s survey, earning the title of being a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.”

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 57% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Non-discrimination policies across business entities
  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families
  • Supporting an inclusive culture
  • Corporate social responsibility

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do — but the best business decision.”

Regions fully supports offering a comprehensive benefits program to those who are part of the LGBTQ+ community, including medical, dental and vision coverage for same-sex domestic partnerships.

Advice, guidance and financial education specific to the LGBTQ+ community can be found on regions.com.

