Capstone Companies Confirms the Launch of Two Smart Mirror Styles in Its 2021 Product Line-Up

Stewart Wallach, Capstone’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are excited to be introducing a second mirror to our Connected Surfaces collection, a Wardrobe / Fitness Smart Mirror. This sleek new product operates as a full-length mirror, but also provides the same innovative features and unique experience as our initial entry into the market. Unlike single application fitness mirrors that have become popular during the pandemic, our concept is broader in that we see our mirrors as a delivery mechanism for all virtual content.”

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that bridge technological innovations with today’s lifestyle confirms the launch of two smart mirror styles in its 2021 product line-up.

Wallach, added, “As the notion of ambient computing becomes more familiar to mainstream America, our Connected Surfaces vision fits into this future landscape perfectly.”

The Company welcomes you to visit its updated website at www.capstoneconnected.com that now enables users to reserve their preferred mirror.

About Capstone Companies, Inc.

Capstone Companies, Inc. is a public holding company that engages, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Capstone Industries, Inc., Capstone Lighting Technologies, LLC, and Capstone International HK, Ltd., in the development, manufacturing and marketing of consumer products to retail channels throughout North America and certain international markets.

Visit our websites; www.capstonecompaniesinc.com for more information about the Company and www.capstoneindustries.com and www.capstoneconnected.com for information on our current product offerings. Contents of referenced URL’s are not incorporated herein.

Forward Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties.

