Arista Completes 400G ZR Interoperability Testing

400G ZR is an ideal fit for cloud service providers' next generation DCI networks as it addresses the need for interoperable, high-density and cost-effective metro capacity. With the same density as standard grey optics, the technology offers up to 25Tbps of bandwidth in a single fiber pair by squeezing spectrally efficient coherent signals into standard QSFP-DD modules. Next-generation routers with enhanced thermal management need to accommodate different 400G ZR vendors and are key to enabling a viable multi sourced ecosystem. With the support of Arista's 7800R3 routing platforms, Microsoft’s transmission testing confirmed excellent optical and thermal performance over a variety of 400G ZR vendors.

Hacene Chaouch, Distinguished Engineer at Arista Networks commented, "We are very pleased with the demonstrated performance of the 400G ZR transceiver modules. Being able to seamlessly support modules from multiple 400G-ZR vendors on our standard routing platforms constitutes a significant advancement in the DCI space."

Jamie Gaudette, Principal Engineering Manager of Microsoft’s Backbone Network said, “We are pleased with the progress on 400G ZR. Thanks to our collaboration with OIF, we’ve achieved multi-vendor interoperation and cost effective 400G transport, allowing Microsoft to offer more bandwidth to our customers and accelerate our datacenter expansion.”

The Arista 7800R3 is optimized for large scale cloud networks with up to 460Tbps of capacity, combining 100G and 400G performance with comprehensive features for Service Provider, Cloud WAN, Content Edge and Data Center Interconnect (DCI).

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in cognitive cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics, and security through CloudVision and Arista EOS, an advanced network operating system. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

