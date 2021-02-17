 

Lucky Charms Inspires New Family Traditions for St. Patrick's Day

With St. Patrick’s Day celebrations going virtual this year, Lucky Charms is making sure they are just as magical! The introduction of limited-edition Green Milk Turn Lucky Charms cereal and new family activities, like Lucky’s CharmWorld by CANDY LAND game, are providing new traditions for parents seeking magical moments at home leading up to the holiday.

Lucky Charms brings new magic to families this St. Patrick's Day including the new Lucky's CharmWorld CANDY LAND game (Photo: Business Wire).

The ultimate in-home family celebration begins with a bowl of cereal! Green Milk Turn Lucky Charms is a limited-edition cereal with magical clover charms that make milk green. This special box will be available on shelves at major retailers nationwide this February, while supplies last. The suggested retail price is $3.33 (price and promotion may vary).

In partnership with Hasbro, Inc., the Lucky Charms magic is also extending to a rainbow path in Lucky’s CharmWorld by CANDY LAND game. This special edition of the childhood favorite is now available for pre-order at Shop.LuckyCharms.com.

For even more imaginative ways for families to inspire St. Patrick’s Day fun, Lucky Charms has teamed up with well-known brands for these activities:

  • Make a festive fashion statement with Charm-themed Crocs Jibbitz charms
  • Treat the family to Cold Stone Creamery Lucky Charms Ice Cream and Lucky Charms Shake available at participating locations nationwide beginning March 1, 2021
  • Create and share a free video eCard from JibJab featuring Lucky’s chase to the pot of gold

“For generations, Lucky Charms has been synonymous with wonderment and fun, and this year we’re adding even more colorful magic for a special St. Patrick’s Day,” said Mindy Murray, senior brand experience manager for Lucky Charms. “We’re excited to bring many ways to celebrate at home with such great collaborators in Hasbro, Cold Stone Creamery, JibJab, and Crocs Jibbitz charms to help parents create magical memories with their children.”

To learn more about Green Milk Turn Lucky Charms and how Lucky Charms is at the center of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, be sure to follow Lucky Charms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio, eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for all children and all families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked among the 2020 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years, and one of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital for the past four years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram, and @HasbroOfficial on Facebook.)

2021 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.



