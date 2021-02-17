Intel Pledges $5 Million to Develop HBCU Tech Law and Policy Center

What’s New: As part of its commitment to build a more equitable world, Intel will donate $5 million over the next five years to North Carolina Central University (NCCU), a historically Black college and university (HBCU), to create a new tech law and policy center. Steven R. Rodgers, Intel’s general counsel, will join the law school’s board of visitors to help direct additional resources and support for the law school. Allon Stabinsky, Intel’s senior vice president and chief deputy general counsel, and Rhonda Foxx, Intel’s leader of social equity policies and engagements, will join the center’s advisory board to help shape its certificate program and curriculum development and drive further Intel engagements.

A photo shows law school students at North Carolina Central University (NCCU). Intel has announced a donation of $5 million over the next five years to the historically Black university. NCCU’s School of Law will use the donation to create a new tech law and policy center. (Editor’s note: Photo was taken in 2017, before COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, students, faculty and staff are required to wear face coverings and take full health and safety precautions. Credit: North Carolina Central University)

“As a company and industry, we need to do better to ensure legal and policy jobs are available to all communities, because talent is everywhere but opportunity is not. At the beginning of this year, we began to hold our legal counsel accountable to the Intel Rule, which states we will not retain or use outside law firms in the U.S. that are below average on diversity. And now, through this partnership, we will hold ourselves accountable for extending the talent pipeline. Our investment in NCCU is only the beginning, and we will continue our efforts to provide more equitable access to tech, legal and policy careers.”

– Steven R. Rodgers, Intel’s general counsel

How It Helps: Intel will provide legal and strategic expertise, faculty training, summer internships and Intel mentors to both students and faculty members. Students will engage directly with Intel executives who will serve as guest lecturers and provide practical legal experiences, networking and mentorship. Intel’s goal is to prepare the next generation of corporate attorneys by giving them exposure to corporate law on day one of their law school journey. Two first-year law students from NCCU will also participate in a summer associate program with Intel.