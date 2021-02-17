 

60 Percent of Consumers Are Using a Universal Mobile Wallet

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

As more people become accustomed to the security and convenience of the digital channel, digital transactions including mobile wallet payments are continuing to increase. According to our latest Global Insights Report, 38 percent of consumers expect to increase their online activity in the next 12 months and 60 percent of consumers are using a universal mobile wallet to make digital payments. Currently, the two top activities among consumers online are personal banking (58 percent) and ordering groceries and takeout food (56 percent).

“Both consumers and businesses have embraced the digital channel,” said Steve Wagner, global managing director of Decision Analytics for Experian. “What started as necessity has turned into a preference and a digital channel strategy simply isn’t enough. There needs to be a re-imagined customer journey that puts the consumer at the center.”

The study also found that businesses are investing more resources around the digital experience. In fact, 9 in 10 businesses have a strategy in place related to the digital customer journey. 47 percent have put this strategy into place since Covid-19. In addition, more than a third of businesses are increasing staff or support for digital operations and experience, which is important because the research also found there is still a need to improve customer service online.

To develop the study, Experian interviewed 3,000 consumers and 900 businesses across 10 countries around the world, including Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Japan, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom and United States, on insights related to consumer and business economic outlooks, financial well-being, online behavior and more. This report is the final in a longitudinal study exploring the major shifts in consumer behavior and business strategy throughout Covid-19.

Additional findings from the report include:

  • 90% of businesses have a strategy in place related to the digital customer journey. 47% of business put this strategy into place since Covid-19.
  • As stimulus and payment deferment terms expire, businesses are expecting an increase in personal and small business loan applications, HELOC and credit card.
  • 41% of businesses intend to use AI to acquire and onboard new customers.
  • 55% of consumers say security is the most important factor in their digital experience – this is highest in the UK (73%), followed by Japan (71%).
  • Fraud is the biggest challenge among businesses. 55% of business plan to increase fraud management budgets.

Learn about more findings from the 2021 Global Insights Report or visit our research page on the global insights blog.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 45 countries, and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

60 Percent of Consumers Are Using a Universal Mobile Wallet As more people become accustomed to the security and convenience of the digital channel, digital transactions including mobile wallet payments are continuing to increase. According to our latest Global Insights Report, 38 percent of consumers expect …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update