“Both consumers and businesses have embraced the digital channel,” said Steve Wagner, global managing director of Decision Analytics for Experian. “What started as necessity has turned into a preference and a digital channel strategy simply isn’t enough. There needs to be a re-imagined customer journey that puts the consumer at the center.”

As more people become accustomed to the security and convenience of the digital channel, digital transactions including mobile wallet payments are continuing to increase. According to our latest Global Insights Report, 38 percent of consumers expect to increase their online activity in the next 12 months and 60 percent of consumers are using a universal mobile wallet to make digital payments. Currently, the two top activities among consumers online are personal banking (58 percent) and ordering groceries and takeout food (56 percent).

The study also found that businesses are investing more resources around the digital experience. In fact, 9 in 10 businesses have a strategy in place related to the digital customer journey. 47 percent have put this strategy into place since Covid-19. In addition, more than a third of businesses are increasing staff or support for digital operations and experience, which is important because the research also found there is still a need to improve customer service online.

To develop the study, Experian interviewed 3,000 consumers and 900 businesses across 10 countries around the world, including Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Japan, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom and United States, on insights related to consumer and business economic outlooks, financial well-being, online behavior and more. This report is the final in a longitudinal study exploring the major shifts in consumer behavior and business strategy throughout Covid-19.

Additional findings from the report include:

90% of businesses have a strategy in place related to the digital customer journey. 47% of business put this strategy into place since Covid-19.

As stimulus and payment deferment terms expire, businesses are expecting an increase in personal and small business loan applications, HELOC and credit card.

41% of businesses intend to use AI to acquire and onboard new customers.

55% of consumers say security is the most important factor in their digital experience – this is highest in the UK (73%), followed by Japan (71%).

Fraud is the biggest challenge among businesses. 55% of business plan to increase fraud management budgets.

Learn about more findings from the 2021 Global Insights Report or visit our research page on the global insights blog.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 45 countries, and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005236/en/