 

Natera and Personalis Partner for Personalized Monitoring in Oncology

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, and Natera, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that the two companies have entered into a partnership in the field of personalized oncology. The partnership will pair Personalis’ NeXT tumor profiling and diagnostic products with Natera’s personalized ctDNA platform Signatera for treatment monitoring and molecular residual disease (MRD) assessment.

Under this non-exclusive agreement, Natera will validate the design of Signatera personalized ctDNA assays using matched tumor and normal exome sequence data from Personalis, and Natera will be responsible for commercialization. The agreement covers MRD testing for both clinical use and research use.

“This represents another step forward in Natera’s vision for Signatera, as a personalized monitoring and MRD platform that can be scaled and integrated robustly with high-quality exome-scale tissue sequencing assays worldwide, of which Personalis’ NeXT is a leading example,” commented Solomon Moshkevich, Natera’s General Manager of Oncology. “We are pleased to partner with them and to expand access of Signatera to a new set of potential customers.”

“The NeXT Platform complements Signatera by offering advanced tumor analysis with augmented coverage across all 20,000 genes,” said Richard Chen, Chief Scientific Officer of Personalis. “We are excited to partner with Natera on this sensitive tumor-informed approach to accelerate molecular residual disease detection in cancer.”

About Natera

Natera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California and Austin, Texas. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn.

