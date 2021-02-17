Natera and Personalis Partner for Personalized Monitoring in Oncology

Under this non-exclusive agreement, Natera will validate the design of Signatera personalized ctDNA assays using matched tumor and normal exome sequence data from Personalis, and Natera will be responsible for commercialization. The agreement covers MRD testing for both clinical use and research use.

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, and Natera, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that the two companies have entered into a partnership in the field of personalized oncology. The partnership will pair Personalis’ NeXT tumor profiling and diagnostic products with Natera’s personalized ctDNA platform Signatera for treatment monitoring and molecular residual disease (MRD) assessment.

“This represents another step forward in Natera’s vision for Signatera, as a personalized monitoring and MRD platform that can be scaled and integrated robustly with high-quality exome-scale tissue sequencing assays worldwide, of which Personalis’ NeXT is a leading example,” commented Solomon Moshkevich, Natera’s General Manager of Oncology. “We are pleased to partner with them and to expand access of Signatera to a new set of potential customers.”

“The NeXT Platform complements Signatera by offering advanced tumor analysis with augmented coverage across all 20,000 genes,” said Richard Chen, Chief Scientific Officer of Personalis. “We are excited to partner with Natera on this sensitive tumor-informed approach to accelerate molecular residual disease detection in cancer.”

