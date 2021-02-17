 

January ICE Mortgage Technology Origination Insight Report Shows Continued Refinance Market Growth as Interest Rates Further Decline

Interest rates on all closed loans continued to decline in January to 2.88 percent, down from 2.93 percent in December, according to the latest Origination Insight Report from ICE Mortgage Technology, a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) and the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry.

Declining interest rates were seen across all loan types in January. The 30-year rate on conventional loans continued its steady decline, dropping to 2.91 percent from 2.96 percent in December. Similarly, the 30-year rate on FHA loans fell to 2.86 percent in January, down from 2.94 percent in December. The 30-year rate on VA loans dropped to 2.60 percent in January, down from 2.66 percent in December.

As rates dropped, the percentage of refinances continued to increase, representing 67 percent of closed loans, up from 60 percent in December 2020.

Other statistics of note in January included:

  • The time to close all loans held steady at 58 days from December to January
  • Average FICO scores on all loans slightly increased, returning to 752 after dipping to 751 in December
  • Conventional refinance FICO scores increased to 764 on average, up from 763 in December

“Interest rates continued to decline in January, driving up the share of refinances by seven percent,” said Joe Tyrrell, president of ICE Mortgage Technology. “We’re continuing to keep an eye on average FICO scores as many lenders tighten credit during this time of rising loan volume. We continue to see growth on our Encompass Lending Platform, indicating that our lenders are utilizing digital mortgage technology to serve their customers and close these record number of loans as quickly as possible.”

The Origination Insight Report leverages data from a robust sampling of approximately 80 percent of all mortgage applications that were initiated on the Encompass Lending Platform. ICE Mortgage Technology believes the Origination Insight Report is a strong proxy of the underwriting standards employed by lenders across the country.

In addition to the Origination Insight Report, ICE Mortgage Technology also distributes data from its monthly Millennial Tracker on the first Wednesday of each month. The Millennial Tracker focuses on mortgage applications submitted by borrowers born between the years 1980 and 1999.

MONTHLY ORIGINATION OVERVIEW FOR JANUARY 2021

 

January 2021*

