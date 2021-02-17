 

Sega of America Teams up With JAKKS Pacific & Disguise as Official Global Toy and Costume Partner for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today announced global toy rights with SEGA of America, Inc. for Paramount Pictures’ feature film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. JAKKS will design, manufacture, market, and sell Sonic the Hedgehog 2 branded toy product lines based on the upcoming feature film, set for release in 2022. The agreement between JAKKS and SEGA will include rights to produce action figures, playsets, vehicles, plush toys and other collectibles. Disguise, the costume division of JAKKS Pacific, will also be designing and manufacturing costumes and accessories for inspired by characters from Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

The new line of merchandise is an extension of the multi-year, global toy licensing deal SEGA of America forged with JAKKS Pacific, Inc. in 2019, which featured top-selling collectibles based on the original Sonic the Hedgehog film (2020). Items based on the first film included the Talking Sonic Plush, Sonic Baby Plush and Spin Dash Sonic playset, all of which saw a strong worldwide sales performance at retailers both in-store and online.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is sure to be a runaway hit in 2022. Given the success of the first movie and performance of our current Sonic the Hedgehog product line, we are excited to continue to develop toys that follow along with Sonic’s next great movie adventure,” said Craig Drobis, Senior Vice President of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. "JAKKS brings decades of innovative product development experience to the table and will continue to bring to life these iconic characters in a wide variety of new and unique ways for kids and fans alike.”

“We’ve seen such a great response from fans to the Sonic the Hedgehog products created by JAKKS Pacific, and we’re thrilled to continue working with them to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” said Alex Gomez, Licensing Director at SEGA of America. “We hope that fans of the Blue Blur will see the collection as a testament of our appreciation and create memorable Sonic experiences with the products for years to come.”

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, headquartered in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned I.P. brands and products, with best sellers such as Sonic the Hedgehog action figures, plush and playsets. All products are available online or in retail stores nationwide.

