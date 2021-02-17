Travelers Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that it has earned a score of 100 on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), maintaining its distinction for the sixth consecutive year as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The CEI is a national benchmarking tool administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation that evaluates corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

“We are extremely proud to have once again received top marks on the Corporate Equality Index, an honor that underscores our deep commitment to providing an inclusive and welcoming workplace,” said Diane Kurtzman, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Travelers. “Celebrating what makes us unique brings tremendous value to our company and helps us sustain a culture where employees feel valued, respected and supported.”