 

Travelers Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

17.02.2021, 15:00   

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that it has earned a score of 100 on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), maintaining its distinction for the sixth consecutive year as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The CEI is a national benchmarking tool administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation that evaluates corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

“We are extremely proud to have once again received top marks on the Corporate Equality Index, an honor that underscores our deep commitment to providing an inclusive and welcoming workplace,” said Diane Kurtzman, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Travelers. “Celebrating what makes us unique brings tremendous value to our company and helps us sustain a culture where employees feel valued, respected and supported.”

Travelers offers several programs designed to uphold a diverse and inclusive workplace, including:

  • Diversity Networks: The company supports eight Diversity Networks, which are employee-led groups focused on attracting, retaining and developing all employees through networking, mentorship and community volunteer opportunities. The Pride & Allies Diversity Network was launched in 2012 to promote the inclusion and development of LGBTQ professionals.
  • A Conscious Inclusion and Unconscious Bias Program: Travelers requires all employees to complete a two-part diversity education program that explores biases and their impact in the workplace, as well as how to be more intentionally inclusive.
  • Employee Benefits: Travelers provides health insurance benefits for transitioning employees and family members that cover professional counseling, hormone therapy and, if clinically appropriate, gender reassignment surgery. In its commitment to providing a positive and respectful environment, the company has also developed resources for transitioning employees, their co-workers and their managers.
  • An Inclusive Leadership Performance Objective: All managers’ annual performance expectations include a diversity-related performance objective: to purposefully foster a work environment where all employees are included and appreciated, and to attract, retain, engage and develop employees from all cultures and backgrounds.
  • A “Diversity Speaks” Series: The company sponsors events designed to create a culture that embraces the power of difference. The events feature employees and guest speakers who share their personal experiences and viewpoints.

For more information about diversity and inclusion at Travelers, visit Travelers.com/diversity.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020. For more information, visit Travelers.com.



Wertpapier


