 

Carl Bass to Join Ouster as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, today announced that Carl Bass has agreed to act as Chairman of the Board of Directors following the closing of Ouster’s business combination transaction with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) (“CLA”). Bass will bring extensive experience from a broad array of robotics and automation enterprises, and will leverage his expertise to help Ouster scale its organization to address the growing lidar market, which Ouster anticipates to reach $48 billion by 2030.

“Ouster’s disruptive technology is nothing short of transformational. Driven by its disruptive, patented digital lidar, Ouster is a leader that can address the full potential market opportunity for lidar across industrial, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive,” Mr. Bass said. “Joining the Board of Directors is an opportunity I couldn’t pass on. I believe lidar can be a fundamental sensing technology as ubiquitous as cameras, and Ouster is already taking its digital lidar far beyond automotive into verticals with tremendous near-term commercial demand.”

“Carl’s industry leadership and operating experience scaling market leading global businesses will help propel us through our next phase of growth,” said Angus Pacala, co-founder and CEO of Ouster. “There is a huge market opportunity for Ouster, and we’re excited to have Carl’s counsel and expertise, but also his passion for our technology and the solutions we deliver.”

Prior to joining Ouster, Bass spent 24 years at Autodesk, where he held a series of executive leadership positions including chief technology officer, chief operations officer, and CEO from 2006 until 2017. Bass previously co-founded Ithaca Software, which was acquired by Autodesk in 1993.

Bass serves as the lead director for Zendesk and as the chairman of the board for Bright Machines and Velo3D. Bass also serves on the boards of Arris Composites, Box, Built Robotics, Formlabs, nTopology, Oqton and Planet Labs. Bass also serves on the advisory boards of Cornell Computing and Information Science, UC Berkeley School of Information and UC Berkeley College of Engineering, and holds a position on the board of trustees of California College of the Arts. Bass holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Cornell University.

