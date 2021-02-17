Renewable Energy Group to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, February 25, 2021

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after the market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. An investor conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT. The call will be hosted by Cynthia (CJ) Warner, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Robinson, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Investors in the U.S. interested in participating in the live call should dial 1-877-407-2987 (US callers) or 1-201-378-4918 (international callers) and provide conference ID 13689726 and passcode EQUI-EVT 26 to the operator. A telephone replay will be available at once after completion of the call through March 4, 2021 by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (US callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (international callers) and entering the conference ID 13689726.