PPG Industries, Inc. Supplements the Tender Offer Document Dated 14 January 2021 Relating to the Voluntary Recommended Public Cash Tender Offer for All the Shares in Tikkurila Oyj

PPG Industries, Inc. (“PPG” or the “Offeror”), a corporation incorporated under the laws of Pennsylvania, and Tikkurila Oyj (“Tikkurila” or the “Company”) announced on 18 December 2020 entry into a combination agreement (the “Combination Agreement”), which was amended on 5 January 2021 and on 4 February 2021, pursuant to which the Offeror is making a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in the Company (the “Shares”, or individually a “Share”), that are not held by the Company or any of its subsidiaries (the “Tender Offer”). PPG published the tender offer document (the “Tender Offer Document”) with detailed information on the Tender Offer on 15 January 2021 and a first supplement to the Tender Offer Document on 10 February 2021. The offer period under the Tender Offer commenced on 15 January 2021.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the Finnish language version of the supplement to the Tender Offer Document (the “Supplement Document”). The Offeror is issuing the Supplement Document to supplement the Tender Offer document with the updated statement by the Board of Directors of Tikkurila on the Tender Offer, which was published by Tikkurila on 11 February 2021 (the “Updated Statement”), and with Tikkurila’s financial statement release for January-December 2020, which was published on 12 February 2021 (“Financial Statement Release”). According to the Updated Statement, the members of the Board of Directors of Tikkurila who participated in the decision-making unanimously recommend that the shareholders of Tikkurila accept the Tender Offer. The Supplement Document, Updated Statement and Financial Statement Release are attached as Appendix 1 to this release. In addition, the Updated Statement and Financial Statement Release have been added as Appendices G and H to the Tender Offer Document.