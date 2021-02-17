VivoPower International PLC Announces Appointment of Hugh Durrant-Whyte to the Advisory Council

Hugh Durrant-Whyte is Chief Scientist & Engineer for the state of New South Wales in Australia, and a world-leading authority on robotics, automation, machine learning, and the application of all three. He previously served as Chief Scientific Advisor to the UK Ministry of Defence (2016-2018), CEO of National ICT Australia (NICTA) (2010-2014), and Director of the Australian Research Centre (ARC) of Excellence for Autonomous Systems (1995-2010). He was a Professor and ARC Federation Fellow, and the founding Director of the Australian Centre for Field Robotics (ACFR) at the University of Sydney. He has published over 300 research papers, graduated over 70 PhD students, and won numerous awards and prizes for his work, including being named 2010 New South Wales Scientist of the Year and receiving the 2017 Sargent Medal from the Institute of Engineers Australia. In his career he has worked with many major companies and co-founded three successful start-ups. He is particularly well known for his work with Patrick Terminals in delivering the automated container terminals in Brisbane and Port Botany, and for his work with Rio Tinto in pioneering the automated “Mine of the Future,” including its driverless trucks. Hugh is an honorary Fellow of Engineers Australia (HonFIEAus), a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (FIEEE), a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering (FTSE), a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science (FAA) and a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS).

On Professor Durrant-Whyte’s appointment, Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower Kevin Chin commented, “Having known Hugh for almost a decade, I am delighted to welcome him to VivoPower’s Advisory Council. His experience and knowledge of the mining sector in particular will be invaluable as we roll out our Tembo electric vehicles and sustainable energy solutions to customers in the sector.”

About VivoPower

VivoPower is a sustainable energy solutions company currently focused on battery technology, electric vehicle, solar and critical power services. Its core purpose is to help large corporate customers decarbonize more rapidly. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation and has operations in Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

