Blink Charging Announces U.S. Distribution Agreement with Industry Leader Ingram Micro

Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today it has entered into a U.S. reseller agreement with Ingram Micro Inc., a leading global distributor of information technology, cloud and mobility products headquatered in Irvine, CA.

The agreement will enable Blink Charging to market and sell its HQ 100 Residential EV charging station to Ingram Micro’s expansive and growing U.S. retailer ecosystem.

“With more EVs than ever entering the American markets in 2021, EV drivers will increasingly look for convenient and reliable ways to charge at home. This reseller agreement with Ingram Micro presents both companies with a unique opportunity to expand their customer base and meet the goal of mainstream EV adoption,” commented Brendan Jones, COO of Blink Charging. “While this initial deal covers U.S. retailers, working with a company of the worldwide reach of Ingram Micro may afford Blink Charging potential opportunities to enter more international markets in the future.”

“Ingram Micro is committed to sustainability and providing products that enable EV adoption supports that mission,” said Alexandra Harding, director, Vendor Management, Ingram Micro. “We are pleased to welcome the Blink HQ 100 to our retail portfolio and look forward to expanding on our relationship with Blink Charging.”

The Blink HQ 100 Level 2 charging station is the company’s residential Level 2 charging solution. Offering 30 amp charging, which is six times faster than standard Level 1 charging cables that come in new EVs, the HQ 100 is a fast, reliable and affordable way to charge an EV from home.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .