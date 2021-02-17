 

Blink Charging Announces U.S. Distribution Agreement with Industry Leader Ingram Micro

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 15:15  |  55   |   |   

Expanding its market reach, Blink Charging becomes the first EV residential charging solution readily available to Ingram Micro’s growing U.S. retail ecosystem

Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today it has entered into a U.S. reseller agreement with Ingram Micro Inc., a leading global distributor of information technology, cloud and mobility products headquatered in Irvine, CA.

The agreement will enable Blink Charging to market and sell its HQ 100 Residential EV charging station to Ingram Micro’s expansive and growing U.S. retailer ecosystem.

“With more EVs than ever entering the American markets in 2021, EV drivers will increasingly look for convenient and reliable ways to charge at home. This reseller agreement with Ingram Micro presents both companies with a unique opportunity to expand their customer base and meet the goal of mainstream EV adoption,” commented Brendan Jones, COO of Blink Charging. “While this initial deal covers U.S. retailers, working with a company of the worldwide reach of Ingram Micro may afford Blink Charging potential opportunities to enter more international markets in the future.”

“Ingram Micro is committed to sustainability and providing products that enable EV adoption supports that mission,” said Alexandra Harding, director, Vendor Management, Ingram Micro. “We are pleased to welcome the Blink HQ 100 to our retail portfolio and look forward to expanding on our relationship with Blink Charging.”

The Blink HQ 100 Level 2 charging station is the company’s residential Level 2 charging solution. Offering 30 amp charging, which is six times faster than standard Level 1 charging cables that come in new EVs, the HQ 100 is a fast, reliable and affordable way to charge an EV from home.

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blink Charging Announces U.S. Distribution Agreement with Industry Leader Ingram Micro - Expanding its market reach, Blink Charging becomes the first EV residential charging solution readily available to Ingram Micro’s growing U.S. retail ecosystem Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Blink Charging Co. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Novartis Entresto granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $7.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
MicroVision Announces $50 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Blink Charging Announces Cooperation with Bisimoto Engineering, a California-Based Automotive Designer Focused on High-Performance EV Conversions
14.02.21
3 Aktien, die in 3 Monaten 200.000 Euro in über 1 Million Euro verwandelt haben
12.02.21
Blink Owned EV Charging Stations Deployed at Busy Giralda Place Mixed-Use Development in Coral Gables
09.02.21
San Antonio City Council Names Blink Charging as Provider of EV Charging Infrastructure for the City’s EVSA Program Following Competitive Proposal Process
08.02.21
Blink Charging Expanding EV Charging Infrastructure in New Hampshire
04.02.21
Blink Charging Provides an Initial 50 EV Charging Stations for the Expansion of Evergo Network in Panama
03.02.21
Blink Charging Signs Reseller Agreement With Ballantyne Strong For Deployment of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations At Cinema Operators, Theme Parks and Other Entertainment and Leisure-Related Locations
03.02.21
4 Aktien, die ich um jeden Preis meiden würde
03.02.21
Statt Tesla: Diese Elektroauto-Aktie ist besser
02.02.21
Blink Charging Purchases Prime Office Condominium, Continuing Current and Future Growth

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
20
Blink Charging USA Ladestationen