 

Limitless Integrations to Utilize Draganfly Drones and AI Technology to Integrate Into its Mobile Onsite Detection Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 15:15  |  57   |   |   

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, today announced that it will provide drones and the Vital Intelligence detection AI technology for integration with the patent pending iDENT Mobile Onsight Detection Systems (“MODS”) offered by Limitless Integrations LLC (“Limitless Integrations”).

The iDENT MODS platform is a self-contained turn-key entrance gateway designed to be rapidly deployed to locations requiring secure high throughput flow with instant secure access into any venue. The iDENT MODS can be utilized at festivals, worksites, military security perimeters, emergency response locations, and any scenario with high traffic volumes that require instant security.

With over 25 years of experience, Limitless Integrations offers its clients high-quality, reliable commercial and industrial physical security and health safety solutions. These solutions are specifically designed to meet the unique demands of venues and facilities of any size.

Draganfly will provide drones, tethered or otherwise for observation and threat detection for the perimeters where the Limitless iDENT MODS platforms are being utilized. The software on the drones can be used for general observation and security including possible weapons detection.

"Draganfly will provide the perfect partnership in enabling our MODS units to have a thorough screening process by way of their Vita Intelligence Technology delivered by drones," said TJ Dooley CEO and co-founder of Limitless Integrations. "The technology solution that Draganfly offers will enhance the ability for our clients across a multitude of industries to provide a safe experience." 

“Draganfly is honored to have its technology and drones integrated into the incredible Limitless iDENT MODS platform. Helping provide the ability to securely and safely open venues or critical locations such as emergency response scenarios.”

About Limitless Integrations LLC

Headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio with operations on the East Coast, Midwest and West Coast of US and Canada, Limitless Integrations is an integrated physical security and health safety provider that specializes in new, innovative threat detection solutions for facilities in key vertical markets nationwide. To learn more, visit limitlessintegrations.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Limitless Integrations to Utilize Draganfly Drones and AI Technology to Integrate Into its Mobile Onsite Detection Platform Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, today announced that it will provide …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Novartis Entresto granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $7.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
MicroVision Announces $50 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Draganfly and Windfall Geotek Advance Testing of Drone-Based AI Solution for Landmine Detection
09.02.21
Dr. Jamie Dwyer, Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Joins Draganfly Board of Advisors
05.02.21
Draganfly Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report
04.02.21
Talladega College Selects Draganfly to Provide its Vital Intelligence Technology
02.02.21
Portage County Sheriff’s Department Selects Draganfly to Provide its Vital Intelligence Technology
28.01.21
Barrett-Jackson Auction Selects Draganfly
26.01.21
Draganfly Selected to Design and Deliver its Vital Intelligence Technology into The 517 Group’s Hospitality and Entertainment Service Organization
25.01.21
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
22.01.21
Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell to be Featured on Yahoo Finance
21.01.21
Draganfly Selected to Provide Engineering and Development Services for Drone Based Air Support Defense System

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
82
enormes Marktpotential bei dieser Drohnen-Aktie?