 

Revive Therapeutics Acquires Unique Psilocybin Assets

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated December 21, 2020, it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with Newscope Capital Corporation (“Newscope”) (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) to acquire the full rights to PharmaTher Inc.’s (“PharmaTher”) intellectual property (the “Acquired Assets”) pertaining to psilocybin (the “Acquisition”). PharmaTher, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope, is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Revive will pay aggregate consideration of up to CAD $10 million (the “Purchase Price”). The Purchase Price will be satisfied as follows: (i) $3 million in cash will be paid on the closing date; (ii) $4 million will be satisfied through the issuance of securities in the capital of Revive and (iii) up to $3 million, in either cash or securities in the capital of Revive, in the event that Revive achieves certain milestones, which include Revive obtaining FDA orphan drug designation for psilocybin in the treatment of stroke, traumatic brain injury, or cancer, the commencement of a Phase 2 clinical trial and the regulatory filing for market authorization, such as U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval. In addition to the Purchase Price, Revive will also pay Newscope a low single digit royalty on all future net sales of products derived from the Acquired Assets.

The Acquired Assets will include all of the following:        

  • All intellectual and work property derived from pre-clinical research activities from the National Health Research Institutes (“NHRI”) in traumatic brain injury and stroke, as it relates to psilocybin with the aim to obtain FDA Orphan Drug Designation.

  • Key provisional patent applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which include:
  (i) Psilocybin in the Treatment of Neurological Brain Injury - United States Provisional Application Serial No. 63/011,493 – Relates to pharmaceutical compositions comprising psilocybin and their use for the treatment of neurological brain injuries and migraines.
     
  (ii) Use of Psilocybin in the Treatment of Cancer, United States Provisional Application Serial No. 63/113,913 – Psilocybin’s use of significant unmet medical needs for Liver Carcinoma, Melanoma, Breast Neoplasms, Kidney Neoplasms and Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
     
  (iii) Psilocybin Pharmaceutical Combination Therapies, United States Provisional Application Serial No. 63/125,106 – Novel combinations of certain FDA approved drugs with psilocybin as a potential therapeutic option to reduce the side effects and improve the effectiveness of psilocybin to treat neurological disorders.

“With this acquisition, we have solidified our foundation in having a leading psychedelics pharmaceutical platform with a focus on proprietary psilocybin-based therapeutics that includes the development of an oral thin film product in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a novel biosynthetic version of psilocybin based on a natural biosynthesis enzymatic platform developed by Dr. Gavin Williams, Professor and Researcher at North Carolina State University, a clinical study with the University of Wisconsin evaluating psilocybin in the treatment of methamphetamine use disorder, and PharmaTher’s psilocybin research initiatives and intellectual property in stroke, traumatic brain injury, cancer and drug combinations,” said Michael Frank, CEO of Revive. “We are now in a position to advance our psilocybin program for future clinical development in various unmet clinical needs in mental health, cancer and neurological disorders.”

