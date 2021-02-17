Hooker Furnishings Promotes Albanese and Phelps

MARTINSVILLE, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hooker Furnishings has announced the promotions of Johne Albanese to Chief Marketing Officer and Tod Phelps to Senior Vice President-Operations, both new positions within the company which report to Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Hoff.



Albanese assumes the role of Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for all marketing initiatives across the company’s twelve brands. He has been with the company 8 years, previously serving as Vice President of Marketing.