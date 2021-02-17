 

Hooker Furnishings Promotes Albanese and Phelps

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

MARTINSVILLE, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hooker Furnishings has announced the promotions of Johne Albanese to Chief Marketing Officer and Tod Phelps to Senior Vice President-Operations, both new positions within the company which report to Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Hoff.

Albanese assumes the role of Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for all marketing initiatives across the company’s twelve brands. He has been with the company 8 years, previously serving as Vice President of Marketing.

Phelps has been named Senior Vice President – Operations. This is in addition to his current role as Chief Information Officer. Phelps will be responsible for all international and domestic operations. Phelps joined Hooker Furnishings in 2017 as Chief Information Officer.

“Tod and Johne have been valuable members of our executive team. I’m confident that their well-deserved new roles will pay great dividends across the entire company,” Jeremy Hoff, CEO said.

Based in Martinsville, Va., Hooker Furniture Corporation is ranked among the nation's largest publicly traded furniture sources and encompasses twelve discrete operating businesses. These brands include: Hooker Furniture, Hooker Upholstery, Bradington-Young, Sam Moore Furniture, Shenandoah Furniture, H Contract, Accentrics Home, Pulaski Furniture, Samuel Lawrence Furniture, Prime Resource International, Samuel Lawrence Hospitality and HMIdea. Hooker Furnishings Corporation's corporate offices and upholstery manufacturing facilities located in Virginia and North Carolina, with showrooms in High Point, N.C. and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Hooker Furnishings operates distribution centers in the United States, China, and Vietnam. The company's stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol HOFT.

Contact: Mary-Price Furr - VP Marketing
Email: mpfurr@hookerfurnishings.com
Phone: 336-687-5964

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cae28b2-e141-4224 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67ca2822-bca2-4d4e ...




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hooker Furnishings Promotes Albanese and Phelps MARTINSVILLE, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hooker Furnishings has announced the promotions of Johne Albanese to Chief Marketing Officer and Tod Phelps to Senior Vice President-Operations, both new positions within the company which report …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Novartis Entresto granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $7.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
MicroVision Announces $50 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Hooker Furnishings Promotes Anne Smith and Mike Harris
04.02.21
Jeremy Hoff Assumes Chief Executive Role at Hooker Furnishings