omniQ’s Proprietary AI Based Vehicle Recognition Systems Selected for Urban Traffic Management and Regulation Enforcement Projects

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), an object identification company and provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT-based solutions, today announced that the Company has been selected to advance to the Operational Phase of the Pilot. omniQ’s Innovative technology is geared for urban traffic enforcement along exclusive lanes – public transportation and high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes. omniQ’s technology addresses a severe problem as a global traffic survey (in 2017) points out, drivers in New York spent 91 peak hours stuck in traffic. This traffic congestion will cost an average of $100 billion over the next five years.

Both public transportation and HOV lanes are regulated exclusive lanes, commonly used by Urban planners in an effort to resolve traffic congestion which plagues all major cities. However, a regulatory system must be enforceable. omniQ is providing solutions for an effective automated enforcement.

The systems, based on state of the art imaging recognition units, will be deployed along public transportation lanes leading to the city and along central streets in the city center and neighboring communities. The system shall recognize the registration of the vehicle and its type. Violators of bus exclusive lanes will be detected and reported to a central command and control center. This will deter the abuse of the public transportation infrastructure, increase its efficiency, reduce travel times, thus leading to an increase of the number of passengers and the shift from private cars to buses.