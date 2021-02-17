As the report states, “The American Nuclear Society (ANS) commissioned a Task Force on Public Investment in Nuclear Research and Development to bring together 20 technical experts from the U.S. Department of Energy’s national laboratories, universities, private companies, utilities, suppliers, and ANS professional divisions. This group assessed the R&D needs of the U.S. nuclear energy technology sector in the 2020s and the federal investment required to meet those needs and enable a commercial scale-up of U.S. advanced nuclear energy systems starting in 2030.”

RESTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, congratulates the American Nuclear Society (ANS) on today’s release of The U.S. Nuclear R&D Imperative, a report from the ANS Task Force on Public Investment in Nuclear Research and Development. Lightbridge President and CEO Seth Grae serves on this task force and was a contributor to this report.

The report is meant to serve as a prospectus for the nuclear policymaking community as Congress and the Biden administration consider options for expanding U.S. zero-carbon generating capacity, while preserving U.S. influence over global nuclear safety and nonproliferation norms and spurring economic growth through high-wage jobs in the nuclear sector.

“Today’s ANS task force report comes at a propitious time for advanced nuclear technology to gain federal government leadership and support,” said Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge. “The facts regarding nuclear power are clear; it is an essential form of clean energy, creating high-paying, long-lasting jobs. We have only scratched the surface of the potential opportunities for advanced nuclear technology to meaningfully contribute to solving climate change. As part of this esteemed task force, I had the privilege of sharing my thoughts on matters related to advanced nuclear fuel, high-assay-low-enriched uranium (HALEU), and small modular reactors (SMRs).”

