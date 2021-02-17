 

Lightbridge Applauds the American Nuclear Society’s Report The U.S. Nuclear R&D Imperative

Report Outlines Recommendations to Accelerate Advanced Nuclear Technology Innovation

RESTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, congratulates the American Nuclear Society (ANS) on today’s release of The U.S. Nuclear R&D Imperative, a report from the ANS Task Force on Public Investment in Nuclear Research and Development. Lightbridge President and CEO Seth Grae serves on this task force and was a contributor to this report.

As the report states, “The American Nuclear Society (ANS) commissioned a Task Force on Public Investment in Nuclear Research and Development to bring together 20 technical experts from the U.S. Department of Energy’s national laboratories, universities, private companies, utilities, suppliers, and ANS professional divisions. This group assessed the R&D needs of the U.S. nuclear energy technology sector in the 2020s and the federal investment required to meet those needs and enable a commercial scale-up of U.S. advanced nuclear energy systems starting in 2030.”

The report is meant to serve as a prospectus for the nuclear policymaking community as Congress and the Biden administration consider options for expanding U.S. zero-carbon generating capacity, while preserving U.S. influence over global nuclear safety and nonproliferation norms and spurring economic growth through high-wage jobs in the nuclear sector.

“Today’s ANS task force report comes at a propitious time for advanced nuclear technology to gain federal government leadership and support,” said Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge. “The facts regarding nuclear power are clear; it is an essential form of clean energy, creating high-paying, long-lasting jobs. We have only scratched the surface of the potential opportunities for advanced nuclear technology to meaningfully contribute to solving climate change. As part of this esteemed task force, I had the privilege of sharing my thoughts on matters related to advanced nuclear fuel, high-assay-low-enriched uranium (HALEU), and small modular reactors (SMRs).”

Click here to view the report: www.ans.org/rnd21

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, United States. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics, safety, and proliferation resistance of nuclear power. Lightbridge invented, patented, and has independently validated its technology, with goals of preventing climate change and enhancing national security. The Company has assembled a world-class development team. Four large electric utilities that generate about half of America’s nuclear power advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. The Company plans to operate under a licensing and royalty model and based on the increased power generated by Lightbridge-designed fuel, expects to offer high ROI for operators of existing and new reactors. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

