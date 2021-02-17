Sumo Logic Helps Fintechs Modernize Banking with Continuous Intelligence

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced it is expanding its work with leading businesses in the fintech and banking sectors including Coincheck, Currencycloud, Moneytree, MoonPay, Paidy, Snoop and more. These companies use Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform to transform data from complex systems into real-time insights with a single pane of visibility across security and operations to help fintechs diagnose and troubleshoot issues faster and reduce service interruptions.

The fintech space is one of the fastest-growing areas of emerging technology, with investments of $44 billion globally in 2020 according to Innovate Finance . In order to successfully compete in this highly competitive and regulated market, fintechs need to know what happens in their business as it happens so they can respond with speed and relevance. Getting real-time access to data around application performance is essential for developing business operations while keeping those services both secure and compliant. With more companies developing their applications on cloud-native infrastructure, fintechs are turning to continuous intelligence, a new category of software with real-time insights delivered from a single, cloud-native platform across multiple use cases to speed decision-making, and drive world-class customer experiences.

“New cloud and application architectures, increasing regulation and security concerns coupled with the acceleration of digital transformation is challenging all industries including fintech to modernize their business in order to stay competitive,” said Dione Hedgpeth, Chief Customer Officer, at Sumo Logic. “The ability to harness real-time analytics and continuous intelligence across operations and security can support fintechs business objectives as they compete against more traditional banks. In turn, teams can move quickly and adopt new technologies faster which means organizations can spend more of their time building services for their customers and less time managing their infrastructure.”