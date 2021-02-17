 

Sumo Logic Helps Fintechs Modernize Banking with Continuous Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 15:00  |  43   |   |   

New Companies Using Sumo Logic Across Security and Operations for Data-driven Business Decisions Including Currencycloud, MoonPay, Paidy, Snoop and More

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence, today announced it is expanding its work with leading businesses in the fintech and banking sectors including Coincheck, Currencycloud, Moneytree, MoonPay, Paidy, Snoop and more. These companies use Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform to transform data from complex systems into real-time insights with a single pane of visibility across security and operations to help fintechs diagnose and troubleshoot issues faster and reduce service interruptions.

The fintech space is one of the fastest-growing areas of emerging technology, with investments of $44 billion globally in 2020 according to Innovate Finance. In order to successfully compete in this highly competitive and regulated market, fintechs need to know what happens in their business as it happens so they can respond with speed and relevance. Getting real-time access to data around application performance is essential for developing business operations while keeping those services both secure and compliant. With more companies developing their applications on cloud-native infrastructure, fintechs are turning to continuous intelligence, a new category of software with real-time insights delivered from a single, cloud-native platform across multiple use cases to speed decision-making, and drive world-class customer experiences.

“New cloud and application architectures, increasing regulation and security concerns coupled with the acceleration of digital transformation is challenging all industries including fintech to modernize their business in order to stay competitive,” said Dione Hedgpeth, Chief Customer Officer, at Sumo Logic. “The ability to harness real-time analytics and continuous intelligence across operations and security can support fintechs business objectives as they compete against more traditional banks. In turn, teams can move quickly and adopt new technologies faster which means organizations can spend more of their time building services for their customers and less time managing their infrastructure.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sumo Logic Helps Fintechs Modernize Banking with Continuous Intelligence New Companies Using Sumo Logic Across Security and Operations for Data-driven Business Decisions Including Currencycloud, MoonPay, Paidy, Snoop and MoreREDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Novartis Entresto granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $7.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
MicroVision Announces $50 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Sumo Logic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call
10.02.21
Sumo Logic Deepens Customer Training Program with New Certifications in Observability and Cloud SIEM
02.02.21
Sumo Logic Achieves FedRAMP-Moderate Authorization

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
52
Sumo Logic IPO (17.09.20)