 

Dividend 15 Split Corp. Completes Overnight Offering of $92,159,400

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 15:11  |  47   |   |   

A high quality portfolio consisting of 15 dividend yielding Canadian Companies

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight offering of Preferred Shares and Class A Shares of the Company. Total gross proceeds of the offering were $92.2 million, bringing the Company’s net assets to approximately $1.0 billion.

The shares will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbols of DFN.PR.A (Preferred Shares) and DFN (Class A Shares).

The Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share to yield 5.5% and the Class A Shares were offered at a price of $7.15 per Class A Share to yield 16.8%.

The offering was led by National Bank Financial Inc.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 dividend yielding Canadian companies as follows:

Bank of Montreal
The Bank of Nova Scotia
BCE Inc.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
CI Financial Corp. 		Enbridge Inc.
Manulife Financial Corp.
National Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada
Sun Life Financial Inc. 		TC Energy
TELUS Corporation
Thomson Reuters Corp.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
TransAlta Corporation
     

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Investors should read the prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated July 3, 2020 before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the Company’s publicly filed documents which are available at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact Dividend 15 Split Corp. Investor Relations at
416-304-4443 Toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372) or visit www.dividend15.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dividend 15 Split Corp. Completes Overnight Offering of $92,159,400 A high quality portfolio consisting of 15 dividend yielding Canadian CompaniesTORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dividend 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight offering of Preferred Shares and …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Novartis Entresto granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $7.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
MicroVision Announces $50 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Dividend 15 Split Corp. Successful Overnight Offering
09.02.21
Dividend 15 Split Corp. Announces Overnight Offering
20.01.21
Dividend 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share