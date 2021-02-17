New Leaf Ventures Launches DAMA HEMP CBD Branded Product Lineup

The Company’s flagship Dama Brand product team today announced extensive plans for entry into the growing CBD marketplace. The proposed lineup will feature herbal blend tinctures, soft gels, and topicals. These proposed high-quality hemp products will benefit from a nation-wide rollout launching in Q1 2021. The new products will be marketed direct to consumer through an e-commerce platform and concurrently wholesaled to multi-outlet grocery, and pharmacy retailers.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,” “NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector advises that its New Leaf USA venture is pleased to announce the launch of a new nation-wide CBD-only product line under its highly popular premier Dama Brand.

With growing global consumer interest in the CBD market, particular emphasis on source-origin and attention to high grade cultivation and premium nutrient inputs are paramount to meet the criteria of well-informed health-conscious individuals. NLV brings decades of extensive cannabis industry knowledge to understand and choose the best formulations. The team’s passion for the healing properties of the hemp plant brings great pride and excitement to supply consumers not only in Washington but across the entire United States.

"The CBD market is evolving and expanding, and we see an opportunity to lead the sector through the direct application of our industry knowledge and experience” said Dax Colwell, CEO, New Leaf USA & Director of New Leaf Ventures Inc. “We can educate consumers about the benefits of different cannabinoids and holistic plant science with a trusted, safe, effective product."

In November of last year, New Leaf announced the development of a CBD beverage, and this latest project will round out and extend the overall product offering to retailers and consumers alike. The Company’s commitment to CBD extends co-founder Dax Colwell’s personal vision. He has been a champion of CBD since he launched ‘Leaf of Hope’ in November 2013 for 30 families that provided "at risk" children with a CBD-rich strain of cannabis known as AC/DC. Children in the program ranged in age from 3-20, most of whom are suffering from intractable epilepsy diagnoses. The results from the program were incredibly positive, seeing a reduction in seizure frequency in addition to tremendous quality of life improvements.