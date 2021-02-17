TOUGHBUILT INCREASES PRODUCT SKU’s FROM 4 TO 25 AT NETHERLANDS LEADING RETAILER, TOOLSTATION

LAKE FOREST, CA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), today announced that it has grown its business from 4 SKU’s to 25 SKU’s with Toolstation. These include current ranges of ToughBuilt’s steel sawhorse line, soft-sided tool storage and kneepads and have been slotted for immediate placement in all stores, catalog and on www.toolstation.nl in the Netherlands and Belgium region.



Michael Panosian, ToughBuilt CEO, commented, “We are very proud to report on our growing relationship with Toolstation, which reaches thousands of end users through its brick-and-mortar stores, strong catalog distribution and online presence. Our increases SKU count with Toolstation strengthens our presence in Europe and expands our coverage in the Benelux region. Our products will be shipped directly from our stock at Netherlands 3PL center. We look forward to launching many more lines and growing with Toolstation across more categories and across Europe.”