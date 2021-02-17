TOUGHBUILT INCREASES PRODUCT SKU’s FROM 4 TO 25 AT NETHERLANDS LEADING RETAILER, TOOLSTATION
LAKE FOREST, CA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), today announced that it has grown its business from 4 SKU’s to
25 SKU’s with Toolstation. These include current ranges of ToughBuilt’s steel sawhorse line, soft-sided tool storage and kneepads and have been slotted for immediate placement in all stores,
catalog and on www.toolstation.nl in the Netherlands and Belgium region.
Michael Panosian, ToughBuilt CEO, commented, “We are very proud to report on our growing relationship with Toolstation, which reaches thousands of end users through its brick-and-mortar stores, strong catalog distribution and online presence. Our increases SKU count with Toolstation strengthens our presence in Europe and expands our coverage in the Benelux region. Our products will be shipped directly from our stock at Netherlands 3PL center. We look forward to launching many more lines and growing with Toolstation across more categories and across Europe.”
About Toolstation:
Toolstation, based in the Netherlands and founded in 2006, with over 60 stores in Benelux countries. One of the highly respected single source suppliers of tools, accessories and building products for professionals and serious do-it-yourselfers.
ABOUT TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC.:
ToughBuilt is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. We market and distribute various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of our products are designed by our in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, we have experienced significant annual sales growth. Our current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Our mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://www.toughbuilt.com/.
