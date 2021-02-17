 

Shift to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 8, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, announced today that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, following the close of the market on Monday, March 8, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: Shift Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call
When: Monday, March 8, 2021
Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)
Live Call: (833) 614-1395 or (914) 987-7116
Live Webcast: https://investors.shift.com/

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Shift’s Investor Relations page, https://investors.shift.com/. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Monday, March 15, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and entering the passcode 8486229#.

About Shift

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information, visit www.shift.com.   

Investor Relations:
Jennifer Jarman, The Blueshirt Group
IR@shift.com

Media Contact:
Jeff Fox, The Blueshirt Group
jeff@blueshirtgroup.com

