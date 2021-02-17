Shift to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 8, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, announced today that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, following the close of the market on Monday, March 8, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



What: Shift Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Monday, March 8, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (833) 614-1395 or (914) 987-7116

Live Webcast: https://investors.shift.com/