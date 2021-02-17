 

New Study Reveals Ongoing Revenue Woes for Small Businesses, with Black-Owned Businesses Disproportionately Affected from Lingering Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 15:00  |  38   |   |   

With a renewed focus on helping small businesses, Block Advisors develops program aimed at alleviating pandemic-related strain on Black small business owners

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to new data from its ongoing “Small Business Recovery Series” study, Block Advisors, a team within H&R Block (NYSE: HRB), reveals nearly half (47%) of small business owners are not optimistic about their businesses’ success in 2021, with more than 59% reporting less revenue than originally expected in 2020. Black business owners are experiencing even more prevalent and severe impacts from the pandemic according to those surveyed.

The study found that more than half of Black-owned small businesses experienced at least a 50% decrease in revenue during the pandemic compared to only 37% among white business owners. To address this disparity and to deliver on its commitment to building equitable connections within its own communities, H&R Block is channeling support and resources through Block Advisors to Black business owners. A new program – which is being piloted with the Urban League of Greater Kansas City – seeks to work with affiliates across the country, city by city, to improve financial management and readiness for small businesses owned by Black people and other historically underrepresented groups to gain access to capital.

“Clearly there’s a grave need to support small business owners, especially those hit hardest by the pandemic,” said Ian Hardman, Vice President and GM of Small Business at H&R Block. “Black-owned businesses play such an important role in improving local economies and uplifting communities everywhere, and we’re committed to helping them survive and thrive.”

Block Advisors is dedicated to meeting the tax, bookkeeping, and payroll needs of small business owners year-round. Block Advisors small business certified tax pros can help small businesses not only manage their taxes, but this year especially, navigate the complicated tax implications from stimulus aid related to the pandemic.

As part of its program with the Urban League, Block Advisors small business certified tax pros will provide free personalized coaching designed to improve financial management, tax compliance, and bookkeeping and payroll; ultimately increasing business owners’ awareness of and confidence when trying to gain access to capital. The Urban League will also provide free credit-building services, as needed.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Study Reveals Ongoing Revenue Woes for Small Businesses, with Black-Owned Businesses Disproportionately Affected from Lingering Pandemic With a renewed focus on helping small businesses, Block Advisors develops program aimed at alleviating pandemic-related strain on Black small business ownersKANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - According to new data from its ongoing …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Novartis Entresto granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $7.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
MicroVision Announces $50 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
U.S. expats have tax filing help with H&R Block’s new DIY tax software
04.02.21
A Refund Advance Loan at H&R Block Could Mean up to $3,500 Today in the Pockets of Hardworking Americans After Filing Their Tax Returns
02.02.21
Nextdoor and H&R Block Team Up Again in 2021 to Connect and Uplift Neighborhoods, Small Businesses Across the Country
25.01.21
Consumers Find Expertise and Care Anywhere for Tax Filing with H&R Block’s New Ad Campaign
25.01.21
Americans’ Need for Tax Expertise and Help Grows with New Tax Changes and More Uncertainty Due to COVID-19

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
11
H&R Block (U.S. tax services) -- erstaunlich stabil(?)