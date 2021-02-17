New Study Reveals Ongoing Revenue Woes for Small Businesses, with Black-Owned Businesses Disproportionately Affected from Lingering Pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to new data from its ongoing “Small Business Recovery Series” study, Block Advisors, a team within H&R Block (NYSE: HRB), reveals nearly half (47%) of small business owners are not optimistic about their businesses’ success in 2021, with more than 59% reporting less revenue than originally expected in 2020. Black business owners are experiencing even more prevalent and severe impacts from the pandemic according to those surveyed.

The study found that more than half of Black-owned small businesses experienced at least a 50% decrease in revenue during the pandemic compared to only 37% among white business owners. To address this disparity and to deliver on its commitment to building equitable connections within its own communities, H&R Block is channeling support and resources through Block Advisors to Black business owners. A new program – which is being piloted with the Urban League of Greater Kansas City – seeks to work with affiliates across the country, city by city, to improve financial management and readiness for small businesses owned by Black people and other historically underrepresented groups to gain access to capital.

“Clearly there’s a grave need to support small business owners, especially those hit hardest by the pandemic,” said Ian Hardman, Vice President and GM of Small Business at H&R Block. “Black-owned businesses play such an important role in improving local economies and uplifting communities everywhere, and we’re committed to helping them survive and thrive.”

Block Advisors is dedicated to meeting the tax, bookkeeping, and payroll needs of small business owners year-round. Block Advisors small business certified tax pros can help small businesses not only manage their taxes, but this year especially, navigate the complicated tax implications from stimulus aid related to the pandemic.

As part of its program with the Urban League, Block Advisors small business certified tax pros will provide free personalized coaching designed to improve financial management, tax compliance, and bookkeeping and payroll; ultimately increasing business owners’ awareness of and confidence when trying to gain access to capital. The Urban League will also provide free credit-building services, as needed.