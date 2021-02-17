 

Statement of Exchange Bondholder Group on Economic Policy in Argentina

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Hoc Group of Argentina Exchange Bondholders today released the below statement containing its views on the current economic situation in Argentina and its government's policies:

Argentina's Backdrop Should be Positive.  With a multi-decade restructuring of its external debt burden at low interest rates, agricultural commodity prices near record highs and a natural rebound in economic activity from pandemic lows, Argentina should be benefiting from significant tailwinds.  However, since the government concluded its historic restructuring of  international and domestic foreign currency bonds in September, local macroeconomic conditions have continued to deteriorate.

Yet Poor Policy Choices are Undermining Chances for a Sustainable Recovery. Rather than moving policy in a positive direction, the government has largely used the respite as an opportunity to delay difficult decisions and continue unsustainable policies.  Price controls, frozen tariffs and rationing of access to foreign exchange are short-term palliatives that are bound to fail and only store up greater problems down the road.  

Triggering Concerning Trends in External Accounts.  Argentina's trade balance in December posted its first negative print since 2018. A closer look at the difference between trade on a customs-cleared versus cash payment basis reveals a worrying trend of over-invoicing of imports: cash imports increased by 22% over 2020, amidst an economy severely hit by COVID-19, even as accrued imports showed a far more plausible contraction of 14%. Capital account developments are proving even more discouraging as Argentines have shown little faith in their government's policies and clamor for US dollar banknotes. During 2020, residents' purchases of dollars drained $5.75 billion from the BCRA's reserves.

The Rebuilding of Argentina's Foreign Exchange Reserves is of Paramount Importance to Foster Domestic Confidence and Restore External Stability.  Only by demonstrating an ability to accumulate reserves can Argentina stem capital flight, reduce country risk premiums and generate investment that can create economic growth and sustainable employment for its citizens. Argentina does not lack foreign exchange: over $130 billion in US dollar banknotes circulate inside the country and Argentines hold net foreign assets of $300 billion. Rather, it lacks a credible policy framework that would trigger the return of these dollars to the financial system.

