Ameresco Partners with Nyack Public School District to Improve Environmental Stewardship and Operational Efficiency

Ameresco, Inc. , (NYSE: AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced their selection from a competitive bid for Phase II renovations with Nyack Public School District. The contract is an 18-year energy savings agreement (ESA), which guarantees a minimum level of energy cost savings to Nyack Public School District over the full term of the contract.

The Energy Conservation Measures (ECMs) identified represent an investment by Ameresco totaling $3.5 million. In just the first year alone, Nyack Public School District will receive guaranteed savings of $187,418. The partnership will not only help Nyack address its energy-related sustainability goals, but also provide needed facility upgrades while creating future energy savings.

Ameresco will provide energy efficiency upgrades across seven facilities, including one high school, one middle school, three elementary schools, one administrative building and one garage totaling 521,180 square feet. Facility upgrades slated for the selected buildings involve improving interior and exterior lighting systems, adding 1.27 MW solar PV arrays (across the five schools) and demand-controlled ventilation, updating faucet aerators and improving building envelopment and kitchen walk-in cooler efficiency.

“As a public school, our goal is to create a better and brighter future for the generations of tomorrow,” said Gloria Menoutis, school business executive, Nyack Public School District. “By entering into an Energy Savings Agreement of this magnitude with Ameresco, we can confidently say that we’re teaching our students an honorable lesson in the importance of sustainability and modern stewardship.”

The long-term, collaborative partnership will result in a significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by the school, setting Nyack Public School District apart from others in the area. To put these energy efficiency improvements into perspective, the school’s resulting savings is equivalent to 178 passenger cars not driven, 48,926 gallons of gasoline not burned or 672 acres of pine forest conserved.

“We’re eager to continue making a positive environmental and economic impact, delivered through guaranteed energy savings projects, across educational institutions,” said David J. Anderson, executive vice president and director, Ameresco. “Through the implementation of innovative energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions across Nyack School District facilities, we have the unique opportunity to demonstrate the importance of responsible energy management solutions to this country’s future leaders at such a young and impressionable age. My hope is that these innovative energy projects inspire students to pursue meaningful careers in science and engineering, particularly in the field of distributed renewable energy.”