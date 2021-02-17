 

Ameresco Partners with Nyack Public School District to Improve Environmental Stewardship and Operational Efficiency

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 15:15  |  54   |   |   

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced their selection from a competitive bid for Phase II renovations with Nyack Public School District. The contract is an 18-year energy savings agreement (ESA), which guarantees a minimum level of energy cost savings to Nyack Public School District over the full term of the contract.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005553/en/

The Energy Conservation Measures (ECMs) identified represent an investment by Ameresco totaling $3.5 million. In just the first year alone, Nyack Public School District will receive guaranteed savings of $187,418. The partnership will not only help Nyack address its energy-related sustainability goals, but also provide needed facility upgrades while creating future energy savings.

Ameresco will provide energy efficiency upgrades across seven facilities, including one high school, one middle school, three elementary schools, one administrative building and one garage totaling 521,180 square feet. Facility upgrades slated for the selected buildings involve improving interior and exterior lighting systems, adding 1.27 MW solar PV arrays (across the five schools) and demand-controlled ventilation, updating faucet aerators and improving building envelopment and kitchen walk-in cooler efficiency.

“As a public school, our goal is to create a better and brighter future for the generations of tomorrow,” said Gloria Menoutis, school business executive, Nyack Public School District. “By entering into an Energy Savings Agreement of this magnitude with Ameresco, we can confidently say that we’re teaching our students an honorable lesson in the importance of sustainability and modern stewardship.”

The long-term, collaborative partnership will result in a significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by the school, setting Nyack Public School District apart from others in the area. To put these energy efficiency improvements into perspective, the school’s resulting savings is equivalent to 178 passenger cars not driven, 48,926 gallons of gasoline not burned or 672 acres of pine forest conserved.

“We’re eager to continue making a positive environmental and economic impact, delivered through guaranteed energy savings projects, across educational institutions,” said David J. Anderson, executive vice president and director, Ameresco. “Through the implementation of innovative energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions across Nyack School District facilities, we have the unique opportunity to demonstrate the importance of responsible energy management solutions to this country’s future leaders at such a young and impressionable age. My hope is that these innovative energy projects inspire students to pursue meaningful careers in science and engineering, particularly in the field of distributed renewable energy.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ameresco Partners with Nyack Public School District to Improve Environmental Stewardship and Operational Efficiency Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced their selection from a competitive bid for Phase II renovations with Nyack Public School District. The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Ameresco to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 1, 2021
10.02.21
 Ameresco Selected to Support Wellesley College In Its Carbon Reduction Efforts
08.02.21
Ameresco Announces Completion of Renovations to The Shaw’s Center in Brockton, Massachusetts
05.02.21
U.S. Navy Partners with Ameresco for $173 Million Cleantech Energy Project at Norfolk Naval Shipyard  
02.02.21
Wells Fargo and Ameresco to Install Solar Generation Assets at Nearly 100 Wells Fargo Properties in Seven States
27.01.21
Forbes Names Ameresco Number Six on the 2021 America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies List

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
12
Ameresco. Grünes Energiemanagement. Biden Profiteur.