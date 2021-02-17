U.S. Bank Launches New Approach to Build Wealth and Create Access for Diverse Communities

U.S. Bank announced today details of its U.S. Bank Access Commitment, a long-term approach bringing the strengths of U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation (USBCDC), corporate social responsibility and its business lines, to help build wealth while redefining how the bank serves diverse communities and provides more opportunities for diverse employees.

Access Commitment will focus on three primary areas: supporting businesses owned by people of color, helping individuals and communities of color advance economically and enhancing career opportunities for employees and prospective employees. The ongoing work – which will include projects from across U.S. Bank’s diverse portfolio of businesses – builds on the $116 million commitment made by U.S. Bank in 2020 including increased supplier spend, innovative products, services and transformative customer experiences and long-term place-based partnerships with the goal of addressing the persistent racial wealth gap, starting with the Black community.