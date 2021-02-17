 

How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility

A Brief Explanation on EHang’s Mission, Technological Advancements and Why the Short-Seller is Wrong

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today invites its founder, Mr. Huazhi Hu, to explain EHang’s mission, technological advancements, as well as his thoughts on a report by a short-seller, Wolfpack Research, dated February 16, 2021.

Question 1:        Why did you start EHang? What is EHang’s mission?

Mr. Huazhi Hu (“Mr. Hu”): I founded EHang to make air mobility accessible for ordinary people. We envision that, in the foreseeable future, fast, efficient and door-to-door public air transportation within and between cities will become a reality. At EHang, we work hard every day striving to realize this dream.

Question 2:        According to the short-seller report, many of EHang’s competitors did not jump straight to an autonomous platform without first proving the concept with a human pilot in the aircraft. Why hasn’t EHang tried to commercialize piloted AAVs as a first step?

Mr. Hu: We believe that efficient urban air transportation should not require every customer to acquire a pilot license. It is neither practical nor safe.

Autonomous vehicles are safer and more efficient for urban transportations if we have an intelligent command-and-control center to manage all vehicles. Therefore, EHang did not set out to make a lighter version of helicopters. In fact, our first passenger-grade model unveiled in January 2016, the EHang 184, was fully autonomous. We firmly believe that autonomous vehicles are the key to bringing air mobility to the mass population.

Question 3:        Why is EHang developing a comprehensive AAV platform? Why doesn’t EHang outsource the development of AAV infrastructure, such as command-and-control centers, to third-party partners? The short-seller appeared to think it is a better idea. The short-seller claimed that to get a network in place with certified vehicles would cost 5 to 10 billion dollars.

Mr. Hu: As I mentioned earlier, EHang’s strategy is to make autonomous vehicles that are suitable for urban transportation. By design, autonomous vehicles must be operated by command-and-control centers. In fact, command-and-control centers, takeoff and landing facilities, and charging equipment are all crucial parts of EHang’s point-to-point air transportation solution.

