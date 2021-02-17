Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “ Common Share ”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.05, for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“ Aleafia Health ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to increase the size of its previously announced “bought deal” offering of units led by Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together, the “ Underwriters ”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 24,000,000 units of the Company (the “ Unit s”), on a “bought deal” basis pursuant to a short form prospectus offering, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price per Unit of $0.83 (the “ Issue Price ”) for gross proceeds of $19,920,000 (the “ Offering ”).

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriter an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), solely for market stabilization and overallocation purposes, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units at the Issue Price, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering. If this option is exercised in full, the Company will receive an additional $2,988,000 in gross proceeds for total aggregate gross proceeds of $22,908,000. In connection with the Offering the Company has agreed to pay the Underwriters a cash fee of 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised from the Offering, and non-transferable compensation warrants equal to 6% of the Units sold under the Offering (in each case including any exercise of the Over-Allotment Option).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. The closing date of the Offering is scheduled to be on or about March 9, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.