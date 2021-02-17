 

Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 15:20  |  47   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to increase the size of its previously announced “bought deal” offering of units led by Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 24,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”), on a “bought deal” basis pursuant to a short form prospectus offering, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price per Unit of $0.83 (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of $19,920,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.05, for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriter an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), solely for market stabilization and overallocation purposes, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units at the Issue Price, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering. If this option is exercised in full, the Company will receive an additional $2,988,000 in gross proceeds for total aggregate gross proceeds of $22,908,000. In connection with the Offering the Company has agreed to pay the Underwriters a cash fee of 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised from the Offering, and non-transferable compensation warrants equal to 6% of the Units sold under the Offering (in each case including any exercise of the Over-Allotment Option).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. The closing date of the Offering is scheduled to be on or about March 9, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to increase the size of its previously announced “bought deal” offering of units led …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Novartis Entresto granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $7.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
MicroVision Announces $50 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Aleafia Health Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
16.02.21
Aleafia Health Secures Licence for Toronto Distribution Centre, Expanding Supply Chain and Ecommerce Opportunity
11.02.21
Aleafia Health Launches Sunday Market House of Brands
02.02.21
Aleafia Health Repays $25M Debt with Cash, Provides Update on Sales Growth, New Product Mix
01.02.21
Aleafia Health to Appoint Two New Independent Directors
29.01.21
Aleafia Health Announces Change to Board of Directors
21.01.21
Unifor and Aleafia Health enter exclusive agreement to support medical cannabis coverage for members

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
403
Einer der "Cannabis-Werte" 2017 mit Potential auf ein Alleinstellungsmerkmal in seinem Sek