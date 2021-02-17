Conversion Labs to Present at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on February 18, 2021

Conversion Labs CEO Justin Schreiber is scheduled to present in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 18 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. He will be joined by the company’s chief business officer, Corey Deutsch, for the presentation and virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at ConversionLabs.com.

Management will discuss the company’s recently announced plans to change its name to LifeMD on February 22. The name change will be followed by the official launch of its subscription-based primary care and concierge services designed to positively transform all aspects of a patient’s healthcare. LifeMD’s mobile-first interface will be powered by the company’s proprietary Veritas MD digital health platform, providing a seamless integration between doctors, patients, medical information and pharmacy.

Management will also discuss the company’s recently reported preliminary results for 2020, with revenue up 205% to $38.0 million. The record month of December ended the year at an annualized revenue run-rate of more than $60 million. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) generated by subscriptions is expected to total $26.0 million at yearend 2020, up 525% year-over-year.

