 

Trust the Leader in Online School Iowa Virtual Academy Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 15:30  |   |   |   

After a school year that is unlike any other, Iowa Virtual Academy (IAVA), an online public school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, is accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. IAVA offers an online, tuition-free education to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade.

IAVA offers families an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar learning environment. Combining online instruction, rigorous curriculum and the support of state-licensed teachers, IAVA provides a personalized learning experience.

“At Iowa Virtual Academy, we provide families with a school that is designed to be virtual,” said Head of School Steven Hoff. “We are equipped to help students reach their full potential with a team trained to help students grow and succeed in an online environment.”

IAVA students across all grade levels are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, art, music and physical education, as well as electives and world languages. 11th and 12th grade students have access to concurrent enrollment with NICC, offering the potential to earn both high school and college credits. IAVA’s teachers facilitate live, interactive online classes, allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection.

Students choose to attend public school at home for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. IAVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue academic goals in a supportive environment that recognizes their individual learning styles.

Resources are available to help IAVA students and families navigate the online learning experience. In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged.

Students interested in enrolling in IAVA must apply before the state’s open enrollment deadline of March 1, 2021 (September 1, 2021 for kindergarten). For more information about IAVA and to find a schedule of upcoming information sessions, visit iava.k12.com or download the free K12 app for iOS and Android devices.

About Iowa Virtual Academy

Iowa Virtual Academy is an online public school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, which uses curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. Iowa Virtual Academy’s individualized approach gives Iowa students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. For more about IAVA, visit iava.k12.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trust the Leader in Online School Iowa Virtual Academy Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year After a school year that is unlike any other, Iowa Virtual Academy (IAVA), an online public school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, is accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. IAVA offers an online, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Stride, Inc. Taps Online Education Expert to Lead Learning Solutions Division
03.02.21
Stride Kicks Off $10 Million Scholarship Investment with Inaugural Private Academy Awards
01.02.21
Trust the Leaders in Online School: Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
01.02.21
Tallo Celebrates Career Technical Education Month Alongside New Partner, the CTECS
01.02.21
Trust the Leader in Online School: Maine Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
28.01.21
Online Students Among Recipients of National Service Award
26.01.21
Nathaniel A. Davis Retires as Chief Executive Officer of Stride, Inc.
26.01.21
Stride, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Revenues Increased 46% to $376.1 Million
26.01.21
Set Your Children Up For Success: Nevada Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
26.01.21
Online School to Receive Prestigious Ohio Purple Star Designation for Helping Military Families