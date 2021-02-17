Kim Catechis to Join Franklin Templeton Investment Institute as Investment Strategist

Catechis’ new role is a natural evolution of his work sharing investment insights on global themes at Martin Currie, a specialist investment manager within Franklin Templeton, allowing a broader group of clients at Franklin Templeton to benefit from his well-rounded expertise cultivated over three decades in the investment industry. With a focus on supporting Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Catechis will deliver timely investment thought leadership and actionable insights to current and prospective clients, distribution professionals and other stakeholders.

Franklin Templeton today announced that Kim Catechis, currently Head of Investment Strategy at Martin Currie, will join the newly launched Franklin Templeton Investment Institute , the firm’s forum for investment insights and their practical application, as Investment Strategist effective April 1, 2021. Catechis will continue to be based in Edinburgh, Scotland, and will report to Stephen Dover, Chief Market Strategist and Head of Franklin Templeton Investment Institute.

“I am extremely excited to have Kim take on this new role with the Franklin Templeton Investment Institute. With his tremendous experience, Kim is distinctly qualified to advance our efforts to bring together our deep research capabilities and global insights to create a hub for knowledge-sharing for our clients,” said Dover. “Kim’s efforts will support the Investment Institute’s overall mission of delivering research-driven insights, expert views and industry-leading events for clients and investors globally through the diverse expertise of our autonomous investment groups, select academic partners and Franklin Templeton’s unique global footprint.”

As a member of the Franklin Templeton Investment Institute, Catechis will share insights across the firm, so that clients of all of Franklin Templeton’s specialist investment managers, including Martin Currie, can benefit from those insights and the related thought leadership and exclusive client events the Investment Institute produces. Catechis’ move to the Franklin Templeton Investment Institute does not change Martin Currie’s investment approach or the portfolio management of any of its strategies.

“I look forward to working with Stephen and Franklin Templeton’s specialist investment managers to deliver macro and geopolitical insights and develop specialized programs for the benefit of our clients,” said Catechis. “With Franklin Templeton’s comprehensive expertise across asset classes, investment styles and geographies, the Investment Institute has a rich knowledge base to draw from as we look to harness the collective mindshare of Franklin Templeton’s global experts and the power of its research.”

Catechis has 34 years of investment experience spanning developed and emerging market equities. He joined Martin Currie in 2010 to develop the firm’s global emerging market capabilities as a portfolio manager and sector analyst before transitioning in December 2019 to its Head of Investment Strategy. Catechis is fluent in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Greek and French, with intermediate language ability in Russian, German and Italian.

