 

Cushman & Wakefield Named to IAOP 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 List for 10th Consecutive Year

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, announced today that it has been named to The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 list in the Leader category for large established global firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP). 2021 marks the 10th year in a row Cushman & Wakefield has been recognized, demonstrating a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement that is the hallmark of the outsourcing industry.

The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received; judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. For 2021, four areas were evaluated and judged: Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation and Corporate Social Responsibility.

“We’re honored to be recognized by IAOP as one of the world’s best outsourcing service providers and celebrate the fact that we’ve now earned a place on this prestigious list for a full decade,” said Bill Knightly, Chief Executive of Global Occupier Services (GOS) at Cushman & Wakefield. “The past year presented the commercial real estate industry with the biggest challenges seen in decades. In tandem with maintaining our own safe workplaces, our people were there for our clients when it mattered most – supporting frontline operations, driving exceptional outcomes by delivering new and unprecedented solutions, and providing expert insights through data-driven research.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s GOS professionals focus on optimizing every aspect of clients’ real estate portfolios, from reducing operational costs to engaging workforces to enhance productivity. Major GOS services include Integrated Portfolio Management, providing comprehensive portfolio solutions; Integrated Facilities Management, helping maintain essential real estate operations; and Total Workplace, connecting the impact of real estate to core business goals.

Additionally, the firm’s facility services group C&W Services provides innovative self-performed services to a diverse portfolio of clients and market segments in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company’s Level Up services incorporate best practices instituted in response to COVID-19 to ensure the safety of clients’ occupants.

The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-list are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the industry's best companies.

"Now, more than ever, outsourcing end-users need to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their outsourcing needs," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "Given the strong, global competition, Cushman & Wakefield should be proud of achieving excellence in the field."

View the full Global Outsourcing 100 list.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.



