 

County Line Energy Corp (CYLC) Enters Into Agreements for Production of Molds for Its First Kipos Product

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 15:33  |  18   |   |   

Santa Ana, CA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire -- County Line Energy Corp (CYLC) is pleased to announce the Company has initiated the tender process to manufacture the molds for our product in the Kipos line, the countertop unit. 

"We have already entered into production agreements for some of the components and are finalizing the rest so we can manufacture the molds that will take us to full commercial production capability," stated Emanuel Margaretis, CEO.  

The first product in the Kipos line is the previously announced countertop greenhouse unit to grow lettuce, herbs, and microgreens without having to have prior knowledge of growing vegetables. The system grows the fresh produce in as little as four to five weeks.  Kipos can provide consistent and pesticide-free, beautiful produce to a family of four.  

"I am proud of this unit. The name Kipos is a tip of the hat to my Greek ancestry," commented Emanual Margaretis, CEO of County Line. "It means garden in Greek."

The Company feels Kipos is the next smart evolution in food sustainability.  Features can be found at https://edenecosystems.com/features/

About County Line Energy Corp.

County Line Energy Corp. (OTC:CYLC) is engaged in the business of managing ecosystems to ensure optimal growth of "greens." Indoor, outdoor, controlled, non-controlled ecosystems are our specialty.  Our proprietary designs, algorithms, and software provide optimal growth conditions.

The Company anticipates the units to be available before the end of first quarter 2021.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release by County Line Energy Corp. ("County Line") may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to," or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  Although County Line management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct.  These forward-looking statements involve several risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated.  Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all.  Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by County Line with OTC Markets.  County Line assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

For further information, please email: sales@edenecosystems.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

County Line Energy Corp (CYLC) Enters Into Agreements for Production of Molds for Its First Kipos Product Santa Ana, CA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  via NewMediaWire - County Line Energy Corp (CYLC) is pleased to announce the Company has initiated the tender process to manufacture the molds for our product in the Kipos line, the countertop …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Novartis Entresto granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $7.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
MicroVision Announces $50 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
CYLC Retains The Active Media Group to Lead All Marketing Efforts for the Newest of Their Product Lines, "Kipos", a Family of Indoor Growing Appliances