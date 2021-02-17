 

Notice on liquidation of US subsidiaries of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS

AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA (Registration No.: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201) (hereinafter – the Company) informs that Company’s US subsidiaries P-D VALMIERA GLASS USA Corp. (Reg. No. 14036662) and VALMIERA GLASS USA Trading Corp. (Reg. No. 14036664) have been dissolved.

VALMIERA GLASS GROUP consisting of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS in Latvia and VALMIERA GLASS UK Ltd. in the United Kingdom continues to operate in the usual manner.

Until the dissolution of the US companies VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS held 100% of VALMIERA GLASS USA Trading Corp. and 52.21% of P-D VALMIERA GLASS USA Corp.

As previously informed, on June 2, 2020, P-D VALMIERA GLASS USA Corp. closed Asset Purchase Agreement by transferring its assets of Phase I and II operations in Dublin, Georgia, USA, to Saint-Gobain Adfors America, Inc. The assets of P-D VALMIERA GLASS USA Corp. were handed over to Saint-Gobain Adfors America, Inc. the same day.


Additional information:
AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA
Tel.: +371 64202216
E-mail: latvia@valmiera-glass.com
www.valmiera-glass.com




Wertpapier


