Notice on liquidation of US subsidiaries of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS

AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA (Registration No.: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201) (hereinafter – the Company) informs that Company’s US subsidiaries P-D VALMIERA GLASS USA Corp. (Reg. No. 14036662) and VALMIERA GLASS USA Trading Corp. (Reg. No. 14036664) have been dissolved.

VALMIERA GLASS GROUP consisting of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS in Latvia and VALMIERA GLASS UK Ltd. in the United Kingdom continues to operate in the usual manner.