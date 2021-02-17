 

Logansport Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Dividend

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.40 on each share of its common stock for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on April 16, 2021 to the holders of record on March 17, 2021.

Contact: Chad Higgins
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Phone 574-722-3855


